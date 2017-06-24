Let's eat: Mulberry Clafoutis

PG tested

“Wait, what? You can eat those things?”

We’re standing in my son Jack’s Bloomfield backyard, his mouth agape as I stuff berry after juicy berry into my mouth, staining my fingertips purple. It’s the hulking mulberry tree dangling over his porch and driveway that’s got him so worried — He was sure the long-hanging fruit was poisonous.

“You bet. And you’re crazy if you don’t, too,” I reply.

Both of us are in luck: Even though the pavement is stained dark with smashed mulberries, there’s hundreds more in the tree’s low-hanging branches. That means plenty of mulberries for jam, salads, sherbet, pies, crumbles, shrub syrup and so many more recipes.

With some left over, I might add, for eating them the way we did as kids: out of hand or stuffed into an empty Joy cake cone.

The bane of homeowners who like to keep their yards and pavement clean — this is one messy berry — mulberries grow in almost every state. They’re so fruitful in and around Pittsburgh they’re almost ubiquitous; there are dozens of trees ripe for the plucking in my North Hills neighborhood, and I’ve also picked bags of the black and ruby-red fruit along the banks of the Monongahela River on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

Not sure you’ve seen one? They look like long, skinny raspberries or blackberries unless you’re lucky to happen upon a fast-growing Morus alba. Also known as the white mulberry, those berries look kind of like tiny caterpillars or, in my husband’s opinion, Barbie brains.

The season is fleeting — last weekend’s rainstorms cleared my backyard tree, sending me down the street to a neighbor’s — so if you spy the fruit, start picking. For a quicker and neater harvest, spread a tablecloth or sheet under the tree and shake the limbs. Ripe berries will fall right off.

This simple and wonderful custard-like dessert is a perfect vehicle for mulberries, and it’s so easy. It’s delicious dusted with confectioners’ sugar, and I also added an unconventional scoop of vanilla ice cream. Don’t fret when it deflates — It’s supposed to. If you can’t find a mulberry tree, substitute blueberries, raspberries or blackberries.

You already know to rinse mulberries before you use them to remove dust and insects. But also be sure to pick off all the tiny green stems.

3 extra-large eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest from half a lemon

1 cup thickened whipping cream

½ cup flour

Butter, for greasing pan

1 cup fresh mulberries

Confectionary sugar for dusting

In small bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add flour, then cream and whisk until smooth. Allow the batter to rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease four mini-souffle or gratin dishes with butter.

Divide mulberries among the dishes, then pour the batter over. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until puffed and golden.

Serve warm.

Makes four servings.

— Adapted from Marthastewart.com.

Gretchen McKay: gmckay@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1419 or on Twitter @gtmckay.