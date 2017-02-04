Let's eat: Stuffed Peppers with Spicy Kale

PG tested

In American kitchens, stuffed bell peppers are often filled with a savory mixture of ground beef and rice bound together with tomato sauce. This vegetarian recipe forgoes the meat, relying instead on greens seasoned with Mediterranean-style spices to boost the flavor quotient.

The original recipe called for Swiss chard, but I substituted kale, which I’ve come to love over the past year and is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables around. I used peppers in a variety of colors, but you could stick to just green if you want because they’re less expensive.

Serve with a simple salad and good, crusty bread if you’re not counting carbs.

1½ cups short-grain (sushi) rice, rinsed and drained

3 cups water

¾ pound kale, ribs removed and reserved for another use

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 medium scallions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

¾ teaspoon turmeric

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 medium tomato, diced

2 tablespoons raisins

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 bell peppers (½ pound each)

1 cup vegetable broth or water

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a medium saucepan, cover the rice with the water and bring to a boil. Cover the saucepan and cook the rice over low heat until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the rice stand for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, bring ½ inch of water to a boil. Add the kale and cook over high heat until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain the chard and let cool, then squeeze dry and coarsely chop.

In the skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the scallions and garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the turmeric, cumin, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Add the tomato and cook, stirring until the liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add the raisins and chopped kale; cover and cook for 2 minutes. Add the lemon juice and rice. Season with salt and pepper and stir well.

Cut the tops off the peppers and reserve. Scoop out the seeds and ribs. Spoon the rice filling into the peppers and replace the tops. Pour the broth into a shallow baking dish that will hold the peppers snugly. Stand the stuffed peppers in the broth. Cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour and 10 minutes or until the peppers are tender. Serve the stuffed peppers warm or at room temperature.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from Food & Wine

