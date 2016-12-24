Let's eat: Ginger-Chocolate Bread

Ginger-Chocolate Bread

PG tested

A double dose of ginger — fresh and powdered — makes this chocolaty loaf bread a spicy delight. It’s pretty, too, with swirls of chocolate punctuating the white batter. We think it’s perfect for Christmas morning, when something special for breakfast is in order. But it also makes a great afternoon snack or simple dessert.

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons ground ginger

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup whole milk

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled, for optional topping

Adjust oven rack to lower middle position. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan and line with a parchment sling.

Put about 1 inch of water in a medium saucepan and bring it to a gentle boil. Melt 2 ounces chocolate in heatproof bowl set over the pan of boiling water, being careful not to let the water touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir constantly until just melted and set aside to cool slightly.

In medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder baking soda, salt and ground ginger.

In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, beat butter on medium until smooth. Add sugar and grated ginger and beat on medium until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating on medium after each addition to incorporate and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add canola oil and vanilla and mix on low to combine. Add one-third of the flour mixture to bowl and beat on low to combine. Add sour cream and beat on low to incorporate. Add half of the remaining flour mixture, then the milk, beating on low after each addition to incorporate. Add remaining flour and mix on low until just combined.

Transfer 1/2 cup of batter to medium bowl and add the 2 ounces of melted and cooled chocolate. Stir until completely combined.

Scrape white batter into prepared pan. Drop chocolate batter in circles over top and, using a table knife, gently swirl it into the batter using a figure-eight motion. Try not to drag chocolate to bottom or edges of the pan.

Bake 45-60 minutes, until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer pan to rack and cool 15 minutes. Using parchment sling, lift loaf out of the pan, peel off paper and let bread finish cooling on the rack.

If desired, top cooled loaf with the remaining 2 ounces of melted chocolate, smoothing it out with an offset spatula or table knife. Let chocolate set and harden before slicing.

Makes 1 loaf.

— “The Vanilla Bean Baking Book” by Sarah Kieffer (Avery, November 2016, $27)

