If you’re an early bird or a history lover, you might enjoy ringing in the new year by 6 p.m. Saturday in the National Historic Landmark District that is Harmony.

That’s midnight in German time, which is when they’ll mark the arrival of 2017 in this Butler County town that was founded by Germans 212 years ago.

The Harmony Museum calls this ninth annual celebration by its German name — Silvester — for the ancient feast day that commemorated the fourth-century Pope Sylvester I, who died on the last day of 335.

The tradition was brought over here by separatist Lutheran immigrants who founded Harmony in 1804. Their Harmony Society was a successful community group until it died out a century later, thanks in part to one of its core beliefs — celibacy. The group moved from Western Pennsylvania to Indiana and then returned here to the Beaver County settlement of Economy, which also is a historic site.

You can learn all about this interesting group at the Harmony Museum, for which the New Year’s Eve event is a big fundraiser.

The museum will be offering $2 self-guided tours from 3 to 5:30 p.m., and for $2 more, you can experience the German tradition of Bleigiessen, interpreting melted lead shapes for what the new year might hold. In its 1809 wine cellar you can watch, as many Germans do, the funny 1960s film short “Dinner for One.” Stick around for a pork and sauerkraut dinner for $12 a person.

Most of the borough gets in on the party. Local shops and restaurants will be offering year-end — or is it year-beginning? — specials all afternoon, and scattered around will be various activities, including face painting and live music. New this year is a wreath-tossing contest for children under 10 that joins the Christmas tree-tossing contest for older youths and adults at 3 p.m. You can throw down for $2 per toss and win a $20.17 gift certificate from the Harmony Museum Shop and Wunderbar Coffee & Crepes or a painting party at Bottlebrush Gallery.

Raising fun and funds for the borough’s parks are two races: the 5 Kilometer Run that starts at 3:30 p.m. and 1 Mile Fun Run at 4:15 p.m. Registration — for $25 and $15, respectively — starts at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Church.

Just before 6 p.m., everybody will gather on the town square to greet the new year with a ball drop and fireworks. Celebrants should have plenty of time to get to wherever they’re going to mark the new year at U.S. Eastern Standard Time midnight, too.

Harmony is at Interstate 79 exits 87-88, about 10 miles north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Harmony Museum, comprising nine sites, typically offers tours of three buildings from 1 to 4 p.m. daily except Mondays and holidays. Learn more at harmonymuseum.org.

Bob Batz Jr.: bbatz@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1930 and on Twitter @bobbatzjr.