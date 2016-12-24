The secret to an ugly sweater is excess. If one reindeer is enough, put on eight. If one stormtrooper is good, seven is better. Even the Steelers get in on the fun (almost makes the bumblebee jerseys look tasteful). And though you don’t have to drink to appreciate an ugly sweater, it sure helps. On Dec. 9, more than 900 over-21 revelers donned their sleigh apparel for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party at the Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore. In addition to showing off their gaudy gear, guests made fake snow, played with poinsettias and Christmas lights, and explored the Science Center’s new exhibit, “BodyWorks.”