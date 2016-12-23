“Pittsburgh: A Coloring Book” by Rick Antolic is 56 pages of famous places including the Ice Rink at PPG Place and Kennywood’s classic carousel. $13.99 at Barnes & Noble at The Waterfront, where on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can get it and other gifts wrapped for a donation to New Light Sisterhood in Squirrel Hill.



Having a beard doesn’t mean forgetting to shave — just ask Santa! The Wahl lithium ion all-in-one rechargeable trimmer will have him back on his sleigh in a jiffy with one-minute recharging (one hour for a full charge). $39.99 at most drugstores, electronics and department stores.

Even on dry land, L.L. Bean’s Boat and Tote bag is a life-saver. Available in four sizes and a variety of colors, it’s made in Maine from heavy-duty canvas with a double-layered base. Starting at $24.95 at the L.L. Bean store in Ross Park Mall.

May the Force be with you -— and your loved one’s feet! Star War socks by Stance are crafted from premium-combed cotton with cushioning terry loop in the heel, forefoot and toe for increased durability. $20 a pair or $120 for a limited-edition, six-pair box set at Little’s Shoes in Squirrel Hill.

Who hasn’t wished for a charger? This mophie Powerstation portable charger has three USB outputs and a four-pin mini-USB Type A (power only) output so you can charge a few tablets and smartphones at once. Its 20,000 mAh capacity provides a long-lasting charge and the 2.1-amp output means it’s fast, too. $99.99 at Best Buy.

How many games let you save the world? F2Z Zman Games Pandemic original cooperative game enlists a team of four scientists or other specialists to work together to cure four virulent diseases before mankind is wiped out. The two-deck game is for ages 13 and up, $24.99 at Target, Toys “R” Us and Wal-Mart.