If objects could talk, an ornate mother-of-pearl Nativity that was given this month to the Passavant Hospital Foundation would have a lot to say.

The latest chapter of its story will include its permanent installation next year near the chapel in UPMC Passavant in McCandless.

The first chapter is thought to have been written in the Holy Land during the last half of the 19th century.

The intricate artwork’s journey to the hospital began when it was entrusted to Hampton native Sandra Bardoner Rodenbaugh.

Members of Ms. Rodenbaugh’s family were evangelical Lutherans who arrived in the area in 1840 from Germany. Immigrants of that period and their descendants maintained contact with one another. “Among the old-timers, everyone knew everyone else,” said Ms. Rodenbaugh, a 1961 graduate of Hampton High School.

One of those “old-timers” was Ken Saylor, who lived on the same street as Ms. Rodenbaugh’s family. The two of them kept in touch over the years as each married and moved out of state. In the 1960s, Mr. Saylor and his wife purchased the parsonage of St. Luke’s Episcopal church in Ferndale, Mich., and found the elaborate Nativity relief in the attic. When his wife died five years ago, Mr. Saylor gave the artwork to Ms. Rodenbaugh.

Other matters occupied her at the time, but in February, she started thinking about the Nativity.

“I’m 73, and I knew it was time to do something,” she said. “I prayed about it. OK, God, what do I do?” She remembered her father telling her, “What you do with your life is what you do for other people.” And so she began a quest.

She took the 23-inch by 16-inch artwork to Michael Kraus, a curator at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland, whom she had befriended when she was working to secure memorial plaques for Korean and Vietnam war veterans in Hampton.

Mr. Kraus, who is also a sculptor with a broad interest in art history, told her the Nativity was reminiscent of works made in the mid- to late 19th century in the Holy Land to sell to pilgrims. The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, for example, lists mother-of-pearl and fish-bone icons from the 18th and 19th centuries in its collection of pilgrims’ souvenirs.

“The carving is nice and sharp and beautifully done,” Mr. Kraus said. A craftsperson had to make hundreds of choices when assembling the work, from selecting the right shell thickness and quality to smoothly piecing the many individual parts.

“It’s an insane amount of work. It was inspired and inspiring. Even if you’re not religious, you’re awed by how beautiful it is as an object,” he said.

When Ms. Rodenbaugh asked what she might do with it, he replied, “You can sell it, can donate it or can keep it.”

She knew she wouldn’t sell it, she said, since it was a gift from a friend. And, besides, “When I get to heaven, I’d rather be known to the Lord as the widow’s mite than for gaining 30 pieces of silver,” she said, using biblical references to a poor widow’s sacrifice and to Judas’ betrayal of Jesus.

Ms. Rodenbaugh researched the Nativity on the web and in the Cleveland Museum of Art library, which is about 40 miles from her home in Medina, Ohio.

During a visit to Hampton, she began thinking about her family connection to what is now UPMC Passavant, which was founded in 1849 by the Rev. William Passavant, a Lutheran minister, and was the first Protestant hospital built in the U.S.

In May, she met with Fay Morgan, president/CEO of the Passavant Hospital Foundation, to discuss donating the Nativity to honor her family members and to bring solace to hospital patients and staff.

Ms. Morgan said donation of the artwork is unusual “but not unheard of. We have other artwork donated,” and she quoted Rev. Passavant who said that at times “love must take practical forms.”

“What is typical is for the community to support the hospital with the donations of time, funds and goods … This is one example of that,” Ms. Morgan said.

“All along the way, people have been touched by it and want to be part of its story,” Ms. Morgan said. “I feel we are now part of its story.”

Asked about the Nativity’s monetary worth, Ms. Morgan said, “We don’t have a dollar value. It’s priceless in terms of its beauty and its historical significance.”

The Nativity was blessed and dedicated at the hospital on Dec. 2.

It honors James B. Bardoner, who was a lab technician from 1967 to 1971 before becoming a physician; Nana Marie Bardoner Carr, an anesthetist from 1998 to 2012; and the memory of John N. Bardonner (spelled with two n’s), a staff physician from 1964 to 1983; Jean Owrey Bardoner, an administrative assistant from 1966 to 1976; and Viola Bardonner Zimmerman, who worked in admissions from 1974 to 1995.

Mr. Kraus recommended the Nativity be mounted in a shadow box to protect its fragile filigree edging. That has been achieved through the Wendell August Forge in Grove City.

The forge has also taken on the task of restoring the artwork, including contacting sources in the Holy Land to locate possible replacements for three missing round pieces.

“As they are craftsmen, they can appreciate the skill that has gone into the original piece,” Ms. Morgan said. “They’ve given the project their personal attention far and beyond what I would expect.”

“It has become a labor of love for anyone who has touched this,” Ms. Rodenbaugh said. “I wish the Nativity could talk. I wish it could tell me where it’s been.”

