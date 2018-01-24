Just like magic, braising transforms food

It doesn’t take hocus-pocus to make magic in the kitchen. Braising will do the trick.

This age-old cooking technique actually transforms foods from one form into another. Braise an inexpensive and tough cut of meat. Presto! It has metamorphosed into something tender and succulent.

Just like magic.

For anyone who enjoys good food, braising is an essential kitchen maneuver.

For the frugal cook, it is the ace up your sleeve that stretches the food dollar by allowing you to purchase your meal’s centerpiece for a fraction of the price of a protein entree of comparable flavor and mouth-feel.

While a standing rib roast is delicious and impressive, a perfectly braised chuck roast flanked by pearl onions and parsnips is a showstopper and a cash-saver.

But braising is about more than plunging a chuck roast into some liquid and cooking it in your Crock-Pot all day. That, indeed, can result in a tender, tasty supper. An ideally executed braise will turn the dial by a few flavor notches, and that begins with understanding the true technique.

If you were thinking it’s just about the liquid, think again. Braising is not poaching, boiling, steaming or stewing — each of which keys on the use of liquid in the process.

The elemental difference is that braising ideally involves a first-step of searing, generally in some form of fat like oil or butter. Then this seared food is cooked in liquid. Most often, we talk about meats but even vegetables can be braised and, likewise, should be seared first. Searing punches up the flavor and low-slow cooking in liquid (water, wine, stock, beer, juice) tenderizes the meat or vegetable. The entire immersion process yields a liquid flavored and embodied by the meat — in other words, a sauce.

Popular home cook and author Michael Ruhlman devotes 140-some pages to the subject in his 2015 book, “How to Braise: Foolproof Techniques and Recipes for the Home Cook.”

In sum, he says, generally:

1. Season, most certainly with salt and almost always with pepper.

2. Lightly flour.

3. Sear over a high heat until browned.

4. Add liquid.

5. Cook low and slow.

6. Depending on the liquid, add a thickener before serving — flour in a roux, cornstarch in a slurry, some thickly pureed veggies.

When it comes to step No. 1, Mr. Ruhlman makes clear his appreciation for seasoning, which I embrace despite admonitions about avoiding salt for health reasons. In fact, he says emphatically that the first step should be salt “even before you reach for a pot or turn on a burner.” And, most often, pepper.

Salt will enhance the searing process when it comes to meats and will add flavor to vegetables as well as draw out moisture.

He suggests lightly flouring all meat and vegetables as a best practice before searing. It ensures a dry surface, which, in turn, ensures a good sear. To the contrary, steaming happens when heat is applied to wet or damp foods. Flour will brown during the sear, adding flavor, and it also will thicken the cooking liquid, producing a more textured sauce.

On the issue of searing, Mr. Ruhlman notes that the step can be skipped and the dish will taste “fine but it will be a lazy braise.” The browning of food creates flavor and aroma, and when it comes to meat, the sear sets the protein, preventing the exterior meat juices from muddying the cooking liquid that ultimately will become a sauce.

When it comes to the final element of the braise, choose your liquid well, he says.

Yes, it can be water but, if using water, add aromatics. While homemade stock is a top pick for Mr. Ruhlman, he said pureed tomatoes work great; milk makes an excellent braising medium for veal and pork; and wine is classic.

Mr. Ruhlman reveals two secret ingredients that he acknowledges won’t be found in most braise recipes: He adds a little fish sauce to most braises, boosting the umami component of the dish without making it taste fishy. The other secret is honey. “Honey does something magical to the sauce, making it deeper and richer but not necessarily sweeter,” he said.

My secret addition is an apple —.a whole unpeeled one to my braises, roasts and stocks for years. It lends a little je ne sais quoi to wonderful effect.

Karen Kane: kkane@post-gazette.com.

Beef short ribs cook low and slow in a Dutch oven. (Karen Kane/Post-Gazette)

Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs

PG tested

My mother-in-law always said the sweetest meat is at the bone. I think that's why I love ribs — beef or pork. This recipe pulls together the classic combination of a sweet and spicy sauce atop the tender beef ribs. Mr. Ruhlman suggests mashed potatoes and braised cabbage (recipe follows) as perfect accompaniments, and, indeed, they were!

6 to 8 beef short ribs

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Flour for dredging

Vegetable oil to brown ribs

1 Spanish onion, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

1 (750-milliliter) bottle dry red wine or more as needed

½ cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Liberally season short ribs with salt and pepper (about 15 minutes before dredging).

Dredge meat in flour and shake off any excess.

Add about ¼ inch of oil to a Dutch oven set over high heat. When it is very hot, just before it smokes, add floured ribs and brown on all sides. Remove them, wipe out Dutch oven, and return it to stove top. Turn heat down to medium-high.

Add 1 teaspoon oil to braising vessel and add onion and carrots, along with a four-finger pinch of salt. Stir and cook until onion softens, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add wine, hoisin sauce, red pepper flakes and several grinds of black pepper to pot. Stir to combine and then add short ribs. Bring pot to a simmer on stove.

Cover with a pot lid, vented a bit to allow for a greater reduction. Put it in oven and cook until fork-tender, 2 to 3 hours.

Remove short ribs from pot. Strain sauce through a fine-mesh sieve and remove fat that rises to the top. Return defatted sauce and ribs to Dutch oven.

To finish ribs, turn on broiler. Baste ribs with sauce and broil, basting a second time a few minutes into the broil, until sauce is slightly charred and caramelized. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from "How to Braise" by Michael Ruhlman (Little, Brown and Co.; February 2015)

Braised cabbage (Karen Kane/Post-Gazette)

Braised Cabbage

PG tested

If you think of cabbage as a side dish to corned beef or ham this recipe will open your eyes to the notion of serving this nutritious vegetable aside just about anything.

½ large cabbage, cored and sliced into wedges about 2 inches wide at the outermost point

Kosher salt to taste

Flour to dredge

Vegetable oil or rendered bacon fat

2 cups wine or stock

Sprinkle cut faces of cabbage wedges with salt 10 minutes before cooking to pull some of the water out.

Dredge cut sides of cabbage in flour. In a skillet that has a lid, heat fat (covering bottom of pan to about ¼ inch in depth) over high heat. When fat is hot, reduce heat to medium-high. Tap any excess flour off cabbage. Lay wedges floured-side down in skillet, and cook until nicely browned, a few minutes.

Turn wedges carefully with a spatula and brown other side.

Add wine or stock to skillet, enough to come about halfway up cabbage.

Bring to simmer over medium heat. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook wedges until tender but not collapsing, about 10 minutes. They should still have some bite, so err on the underdone side.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from "How to Braise" by Michael Ruhlman (Little, Brown and Co.; February 2015)

Overnight pulled pork (Karen Kane/Post-Gazette)

Overnight Pulled Pork

PG tested

This recipe gets a salty-smoky flavor from ham hocks. Best of all, you can put the pork in the oven before bed and it'll be done when you awaken!

1 (3- to 5-pound) bone-in pork shoulder

2 smoked ham hocks

1 cup cider vinegar

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce (optional)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 to 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Place pork and hocks in a Dutch oven, cover with lid and slide pot into a cold oven. Turn oven to 200 de­grees.

After 6 to 10 hours (what­ever is more con­ve­nient) re­move pot from oven. The pork can re­main in oven for up to 12 hours if you keep lid on.

Com­bine re­main­ing in­gre­di­ents in small sauce­pan. Bring sauce to a sim­mer over me­dium heat, stir­ring oc­ca­sion­ally to dis­solve brown sugar.

Using 2 large forks, shred pork in pot and re­move bone and ham hocks. Stir sauce into pork pot so that all the sea­son­ings and juices get uni­formly dis­persed. Taste, add­ing more vin­e­gar and/​or sugar and sea­son­ing with salt and pep­per as needed. I added an ex­tra ¼ cup of brown sugar.

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: Michael Ruhlman notes there is enough moisture and juices in the meat for the shoulder to become tender in the released liquids. Hence, no added liquid in the recipe. Also. searing is optional here. He said he normally sears the shoulder over coals on a grill up to 3 days before finishing the dish. Assuming most people won't do that, he has added the ham hocks for its smokey flavor. I did not sear.

— Adapted from "How to Braise" by Michael Ruhlman (Little, Brown and Co.; February 2015)

Braised chicken thighs (Karen Kane/Post-Gazette)

Braised Chicken Thighs

PG tested

Just thinking about this makes me hungry. The crispy chicken skin; the tender, moist meat; the sauce with bites of bacon and mushroom. Yum. And the cost is about $12.

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Kosher salt

6 to 8 ounces bacon lardons or sliced bacon

1 Spanish onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped

8 ounces cremini or white mushrooms, quartered or sliced

2 cups dry red wine

2 bay leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons beurre manie (room temperature butter combined equal amount of flour)

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Season chicken thighs liberally with salt. Place in pan, skin-side up, and roast until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Reduce temperature to 300 degrees.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until lardons are golden brown and some fat has rendered, 15 minutes or so. Add onion and garlic and saute in bacon fat until tender. Add mushrooms, if using, and cook until heated through.

Put chicken thighs in skillet, skin-side up. Add red wine; it should come at least half or three-quarters of the way up the chicken so that the skin is exposed. Add bay leaves. Cover pot and place in oven until chicken is fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes.

Remove skillet from oven, uncover and place over medium-low heat. Turn on broiler. Taste sauce for seasoning and add salt if necessary. Add plenty of freshly ground pepper. Add beurre manie to thicken.

When broiler is hot, place skillet and cook chicken until skin is browned and crispy and the fat sizzles. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from "How to Braise" by Michael Ruhlman (Little, Brown and Co.; February 2015)