Chili chefs turning up the heat for Battle of the Bowls

Join some of Pittsburgh’s finest food truck chefs as they step out of their vehicles and go off menu to create their take on the city’s best chili for the Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook Off from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Lofts on the North Side.

Danielle Mashuda and Erin Carney of Winslo6, an event-planning firm, came up with the idea with their friend Stephanie Brea, who runs an annual corn roast as well as a weekly concert series called Weather Permitting at Shadyside Nursery. The contest will feature food truck operators and individual cooks.

“We wanted to do a similar type of event [to the corn roasts] but in the winter, to break up the cold and get people out of the house,” Ms. Carney said. Winslo6 hosts food truck roundups at Heinz Lofts in the summer.

Ms. Carney said the organizers chose food truck operators who don’t typically run their trucks in the winter. This way the fans of their food can try something off-menu from their favorite trucks.

Participating food truck operators are from Pittsburgh Sandwich Society, Mac & Gold, Blue Sparrow, Pittsburgh Po’Boy and Pittsburgh Smokehouse. Six individual chili chefs will bring pots of chili, too.

Ms. Carney’s husband, Mike, owns the Pittsburgh Sandwich Society truck and plans to bring an entry called Chili con Carney, but “the rest is a secret,” she said.

The spirit of competition is already heating up on social media. On the Facebook event page, gauntlets are already being thrown.

“I’ve gotta say, I’m super excited to know that even though all of the chili besides mine will be underwhelming, at least I’ll get to wash it down with your delicious tears after [celebrity judge] Rick Sebak tells you all to quit your cooking jobs,” competitor Brandon McCarthy boasts.

“I’m holding beginners classes for my competitors this week,” competitor Mike Skvarka writes. “Classes will be held at lock and dam #2 (directly at the center of the falls).”

Andy Wincko, owner of Pittsburgh Smokehouse, isn’t quite so severe, but he nonetheless warns the competition, “I’m going to introduce a chili that has never been done before in Pittsburgh. All I can say to the other chili contestants [is] you better have your A game on for this event.”

“Is it a can of Hormel?” Mr. Skvarka cracks back. “It’s probably a can of Hormel.”

Besides Mr. Sebak of WQED-TV, the judges are Sherri Leiphart of the now-closed Thin Man Sandwich Shop and Jordan Robarge of Revival Chili.

Competitors will each bring a 12-quart stockpot of chili, and attendees will get to taste it in 4-ounce sample cups. The admission price includes four chili samples and one drink ticket for beer or water. Extra chili samples and drink tickets will be sold individually while supplies last.

The Sweaty Already String Band will perform live music. The best overall chili will be honored, and there will be a People’s Choice award.

Heinz Lofts plans to buy 100 tickets for its residents, and another 100 are up for grabs. Tickets are $16 and can be ordered at winslo6pgh.com. Tickets will also be available at the door while supplies last.

