Snow or shine, Bloomfield Winter Market is open through March

A farmers market might seem like a summer thing, but in Bloomfield it’s open in winter, too.

The Bloomfield Development Corporation started holding the Bloomfield Winter Market once a month during the winter of 2016-17. After that first winter season, summer market attendance in 2017 increased 150 percent, and program coordinator Sarah Loser attributes that to the market’s extra five months’ visibility.

The success of the pilot program convinced organizers it was worth not only to continue the market in winter, but also expand it. The Bloomfield Winter Market is now held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month from November through March in a parking lot at 5050 Liberty Ave. The remaining market days this winter are Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and 17, and March 3 and 17. The market then goes on hiatus until it reopens on May 19, giving staff time to plan for the new summer season.

About 25 winter vendors include those selling meats, hydroponic produce, winter produce such as squash and root vegetables, baked goods and hot soups. Although there are craft vendors who sell soap and needlepoint items, the bulk of the vendors sell food.

Ms. Loser said the winter attendance is a bit lower than in summer, but it still amounts to about 500 customers on each market day, compared with about 1,200 customers on a typical summer day. There also are more vendors in the summer — about 30 to 40 on any given Saturday. But this year’s tally of 25 winter vendors is up from last winter’s 17 or 18.

The Winter Market is open snow or shine, Ms. Loser said, although it does close if ice or extreme cold cause dangerous conditions.

Many of the winter vendors also sell at the summer markets, but Ms. Loser said the market does “pick up a few new ones” during each season.

“We try to keep adding some fresh faces,” she said.

Winter markets are otherwise scarce in Pittsburgh since the closing of Pittsburgh Public Market in 2016. The Farmers’ Market Cooperative of East Liberty operates indoors year-round, and Sewickley Farmers Market runs a once-a-month winter market.

