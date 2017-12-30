Let's eat: Orange Pork with Scallions

PG tested

If you’re like most people, you’re probably resolving to eat a little better in the new year. This easy low-calorie dish will get you off to a good start.

Takeout Chinese can be easy, but it’s often heavily breaded, greasy and loaded with calories. This recipe chucks the traditional beef for pork tenderloin, which is just as lean as skinless chicken breast. It tastes just like restaurant Chinese but with only 214 calories and 586 milligrams of sodium per serving.

The best part is you won’t feel the least bit deprived. Dusting the pork with cornstarch before sauteeing it gives it a silky texture. Serve with rice, topped with sliced green onion.

1 pound pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons cornstarch, divided

⅓ cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil, divided

2 cups matchstick-cut carrots

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

2 teaspoons bottled minced garlic

⅓ cup diagonally cut green onions, plus more for garnish

Cut pork into 2-by-¼-inch-wide strips. Combine pork and 1 tablespoon cornstarch in a bowl; toss well. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch, broth and next four ingredients (through salt).

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork to pan; saute 3 minutes or until desired degree of doneness; stir frequently. Remove pork from pan.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan. Add carrots, ¼ cup water, ginger, and garlic to pan; cook 1½ minutes, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Return pork to pan. Stir in broth mixture; bring to a boil. Cook 30 seconds. Stir in ⅓ cup onions. Serve immediately. Garnish with sliced onions, if desired.

Serves 4.

— Adapted from Cookinglight.com