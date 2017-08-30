Forget the marshmallows: How about making cakes and cobblers on a campout

Campfire food usually conjures up images of hot dogs and marshmallows on sticks.

With Three Rivers Dutch Ovens, a local chapter of the International Dutch Oven Society, campout cuisine can be a great deal more diverse than that.

Member Pete Bronder says he loves to make pizzas, loaves of bread, cakes and other foods people don’t think you could pull off over a campfire.

The necessary tool is a Dutch oven, but not the implement that home cooks refer to by the same name. This cast-iron pot has feet on the bottom (so that hot coals can sit under it) and a rim all around the lid (so that hot coals can sit on top of it).

The local group of about 30 members plans periodic cooking demonstrations and gatherings to share its craft — and this always involves giving away free food.

Mr. Bronder of Mt. Lebanon first became interested in Dutch-oven cooking about 12 years ago as an adult on a Boy Scout camping trip.

“The scoutmaster made a fruit cobbler, and it blew me away that he could make something so good in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

Now Mr. Bronder has six of his own Dutch ovens that he uses on camping trips with friends.

“My wife is such a good cook that she’s got everything covered at home,” he said. “This [Dutch-oven cooking while camping] is my only chance to cook.”

His fellow member, Leonard Skultety of Freedom, did a form of Dutch-oven cooking as a kid in the Boy Scouts. The boys dug a 5-foot-deep hole, put hot coals and a pot of beans inside, and covered the pot with more hot coals and dirt. Eight hours later, there was a feast, and “I got hooked,” he said.

But as an adult, still involved in Scouts, he expanded his repertoire. His troops originally wanted to do projects like bridge building, but eventually they decided they wanted to learn to cook outdoors.

Four years ago, Mr. Skultety attended the East Coast Dutch Oven Gathering and talked about trying to get a local Dutch Oven Society chapter started. Friends introduced him to another person from Western Pennsylvania at that event, and a small group formed the chapter about three years ago to serve enthusiasts from Western Pennsylvania, Northern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio.

The International Dutch Oven Society started in the Rocky Mountains and to this day finds most of its 32 chapters in the western part of the country, although Pennsylvania does have two other chapters in addition to the Three Rivers group. The society’s motto, at both the international and local levels, is “Good Friends, Good Food, and Good Fun,” but promotional materials highlight a need for preserving a cooking method that otherwise might fall by the wayside in the modern era. The international society’s “World Championship Cook-Off” will be held Sept. 8-9 at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City.

Last April, the Three Rivers Dutch Ovens’ DOG at Raccoon Creek State Park attracted about 65 people from Canada, New York, Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Many of the members are men, but more women have been joining, Mr. Skultety said. He encouraged his wife to get involved. She makes “a Catalina chicken that’s out of this world” and specializes in hot appetizers. He likes to make Slovak dishes such as chicken paprikash, chicken and rice, and stuffed cabbage stew.

The couple’s 16-year-old granddaughter, Kayla Holten, also attends the gathering and likes to choose a different vegetable to master each year. She’s talking about eggplant for next year, her grandfather said. A literary arts student at Beaver County’s Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, she has written about her experiences traveling with her grandparents to cook.

Toting heavy cast-iron pots might seem daunting, but Mr. Bronder says the group is simply so dedicated to making delicious food that he considers it worth the extra muscle power.

“We’re kinda crazy,” he laughed. But he also noted that some people use aluminum Dutch ovens because although they don’t hold in the heat as well, they’re easier to carry around.

The Three Rivers Dutch Ovens’s next local demonstration will be held Sept. 23 at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset. The group also will demonstrate Dutch-oven cooking and feed wounded veterans at Project Healing Waters on Oct. 7 at the Ambridge Sportsmen’s Club in Economy.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to join the group, Mr. Skultety said. For more information about the group’s events or to connect with someone regarding membership, go to Facebook and search for Three Rivers Dutch Ovens.

