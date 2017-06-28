How to build a perfect burger

Ramen and Scoops festival slated for this week
Have free samples of ramen to live rock in Lawrenceville and $3 ice cream sundaes in Carrick.
Different theories abound when it comes to building a burger.
Should the bottom bun first be layered with ketchup and pickles and then topped with the beef patty or should the patty be placed directly on the toasted bun? Should the mustard be spread below or above the tomato slice? Should the mayo be smeared on the top or bottom bun? Should you go the pretty route and place the frilly green leaf lettuce or feathery-looking arugula below the tomato or should they be the first layer on the bottom bun?
But there are couple of points that burger meisters can agree about. The buns, be it soft and stretchy or hardy, need to be toasted with butter or clarified butter until they are beautifully brown. Although all kinds of beef blends are used, chuck that is freshly ground twice is ideal for the patty. For a simple and classic taste, season the meat with just salt and freshly ground pepper. And pick a cheese that melts easily and can drape well over a hot burger.
Zachary Winghart is one of those burger know-it-alls. He owns Winghart’s, with locations in Market Square, South Side and Greensburg, and is a certified meat cutter. Here are his suggestions:
