Celebrate Earth Day in Pittsburgh with high-end dinner, pub crawl

Pittsburgh is in its third year of celebrating Earth Day in an official, broad umbrella capacity, and much of the celebration centers around food.

This year’s capstone will be a first-time event called “La Vie en Vert,” an upscale dinner featuring local and sustainable foods on April 22.

The caterers are:

• Market Street Grocery, chef Chad Rapp (lamb stew, ratatouille, duck fat fingerling potatoes and clafoutis).

• Black Radish, chef Kate Romane (roasted cauliflower in romesco with arugula and pignoli).

• Kimberley Ashlee Catering, chef Kimberley Ashlee Cuachon-Haugh (bibb, radish and spring asparagus salad with tart citronette and Ohio Coho salmon with green goddess dressing on spiced Israeli couscous).

• A519 Chocolate, chocolatier Amanda Wright (truffles for dessert).

• A signature cocktail also will be crafted for the event using locally produced Blume Honey Water and Boyd & Blair Vodka.

Mr. Rapp said everything he prepares at Market Street Grocery is sustainably sourced from five to six major farms and other independent growers, but at press time it was too early to know specifically where he would get the ingredients for La Vie en Vert.

There also will be a Parisian pop-up boutique and local artwork.

Acrobatique Creative, the marketing company organizing Pittsburgh Earth Day, is a member of Coterie Co., a new women’s co-working space located in the Frick Building, Downtown. Acrobatique owner Ronda Zegarelli has arranged to use Coterie as the space for the dinner. About 200 diners are expected.

The dinner will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $42, or $75 for VIPs, including a 6 p.m. pre-reception with extra entertainment. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Sustainable Pittsburgh and 412 Food Rescue.

For tickets: showclix.com/event/pgh-earth-day-la-vie-en-vert.

Other food-related Pittsburgh Earth Day events include:

Solar Powered Food Truck Festival: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and 22, food trucks will sell their goods under solar power along Fourth Street adjacent to Market Square and PPG. Participating food trucks are BRGR, BullDawg’s, Evil Swine BBQ, Franktuary, Hott Dawgz, Kona Ice Pittsburgh, Mac & Gold, Mobile Chef, Nakama, Oh My Grill, PGH Crepes, PGH Halal, Pgh Po’boy, The Sandwich Truck, South Side BBQ Company, Stickler’s, Sugar & Spice, Wings & Things, Wood Fired Flatbreads and Wok of Life. Zero Fossil Energy Outfitters, Pittsburgh Earth Day’s energy sponsor, will provide the solar-powered setup for the day. Mobile fashion trucks Magnolia on Main, The Vintage Valet and Style Truck will also bring their inventories.

PNC Sustainable Lunch + Learn: From noon to 2 p.m. April 21 sustainability leaders will discuss the “wellness” aspect of sustainability. Panelists will include Leah Lizarondo of 412 Food Rescue, Erin Hart of Farm to Table and Jake Seltman of Grow Pittsburgh. The keynote speaker is FoodCorps’ Curt Ellis, a national speaker who leads efforts to connect kids to healthy food in school. Lunch will be catered by Downtown’s Capital Grille, which will bring a sustainable menu. Lunch will be held in The Tower at PNC Plaza, Downtown. Admission is free, but advance tickets are required: showclix.com/event/pgh-earth-day-sustainable-lunch-learn.

Sustainable Sips Pub Crawl: Also a first-time event, the pub crawl from 1 to 5 p.m. April 22 features stops at seven Downtown bars: Diamont Market, Wingharts, The Yard, Primanti Bros., Revel + Roost, Nola on the Square and Cityworks. Participants must stop by Great Lakes Brewing Company’s tent in Market Square to pick up a Pub Crawl Passport. They can then go to each bar, have a beer and get their passports stamped. For every five completed passports returned to the tent, Great Lakes Brewing will plant a tree.

There also will be an “Ecolution Fashion Show” highlighting recycled and reused materials, a Sustainability Business Breakfast for business leaders, and a “Paint the Square Green” festival featuring Earth-friendly vendors and live music.

For details on all the attractions, go to pittsburghearthday.org.

More Earth Day events

Under the Green Dome: Executive Chef Chuck Ney presents make-your-own mozzarella demos. 6 and 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie Street Side Bar, Downtown. Between demos, meet local artist Mia Tarducci and explore her artwork in the lobby of the Renaissance Hotel. Ages 21 and up can also enjoy an Earth Day-inspired Braddock’s cocktail.

Eat and Drink the Earth: Speed talks with earth-friendly and influential Pittsburgh food and drink makers, including talks about baking with local grains, and native plants that support pollinators. Also, tastings of Wigle honey spirits from noon to 1:30 p.m. and a market and sampling from 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 23 at Wigle Whiskey, Strip District. Free, but register ahead at wiglewhiskey.com.

