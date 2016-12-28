Hotels and restaurants dish out New Year’s Eve dinners

Ring in the new year at one of the many hotels and restaurants in Pittsburgh and take advantage of the special dinners, prix fixe menus and overnight packages they offer. Here’s to a flavorful 2017!

Hotels

3 Rivers Restaurant & Lounge at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh hotel, Downtown (600 Commonwealth Place, 412-391-4600; wyndhamgrandpittsburgh.com), will highlight a four-course special for $50 per person that includes beef carpaccio, tomato basil cream soup, filet mignon, and chocolate cake with raspberry mousse and orange cream for dessert. The regular menu will be available with items such as spinach salad with champagne vinaigrette ($11); seared scallops with arugula and avocado-lime compote ($14); grilled pork tenderloin with herbed spaetzle and mustard sauce ($25); and salmon with chive butter sauce ($26). A spiced sangria special and a champagne toast will be served for $5 per glass. The restaurant will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., while the lounge will serve food until 11 p.m. and cocktails until 1 a.m.

Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, Downtown (107 Sixth St., 412-992-2005; braddocksrestaurant.com), will provide a holiday menu for $75, which features foraged mushroom bisque; rainbow char Waldorf salad with blue cheese-bacon dressing; squid ink pasta with little neck clams, andouille sausage and fried Shishito peppers as starters; and an entree of petit filet, accompanied by lobster and lump crab risotto cake. For dessert, have chocolate cheesecake on a graham cracker-peppermint crust and drizzled with Cointreau raspberry sauce. The restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., while the bar area will serve food until 11 p.m. Complimentary Champagne will be provided at midnight.

Ember & Vine at the DoubleTree Hotel in Marshall (910 Sheraton Drive, 724-778-4177; emberandvinecranberry.com) will dish out a celebratory dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. The $70 menu with a champagne toast will include salmon tartare; stout-braised leg of lamb; prime tenderloin filet of beef; wild mushroom risotto; chocolate peanut butter tart and bananas foster trifle. The regular full dinner menu also will be available as well as a late night bar menu until 1 a.m. The hotel offers a special overnight package for $259 that includes dinner for two at Ember & Vine, Champagne toast, hotel stay and morning breakfast.

Habitat Restaurant at the Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown (510 Market St., 412-773-8848; habitatrestaurant.com), will feature a three-course prix fixe dinner for $65 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. It includes a choice of foie gras with artichoke puree, duck confit hash or smoked scallop ceviche with blood orange sabayon for the first course; beef Wellington with foie gras and creamed spinach or roasted Amish chicken breast with black-eyed pea cassoulet for an entree; and Chambord berries, violet custard and lemon drop meringues, or dehydrated chocolate cake with figgy ice cream, whipped milk chocolate and caramelized banana chocolate fondue. Andys bar on the first floor will serve a glass of Dom Perignon, normally not available in single pours, for $45.

Roost at the Hilton Garden Inn off Market Square, Downtown (242 Forbes Ave., 412-281-1134; revelandroost.com), will offer a three or four-course prix fixe menu ($50 or $57) that includes a glass of house wine and dishes such as braised short ribs with sausage stuffed pepper, pickled carrots, smoked tomato jam and toasted marcona almonds for appetizer; potato leek soup and butter-poached halibut with fingerling potatoes, bacon-wrapped green beans and glazed turnips for the main course. Finish with chocolate cheesecake or the white chocolate peppermint creme brulee. The menu also is available in an a la carte version. Seating times are at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Guests will be gifted a Champagne toast at midnight.

The Runner Stone Mill House at the Marriott Pittsburgh Airport in Coraopolis (777 Aten Road, 412-788-8800; marriott.com/hotels/travel/pitmc-pittsburgh-airport-marriott/) will serve a special a la carte menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Selections include two lobster tails on a bed of lobster risotto along with vegetables ($25); 50-day prime-aged strip-loin steak with grilled shallot marmalade ($39); herb-roasted half chicken with apple cider jus ($22); 12-ounce t-bone veal chop ($36); and garlic sausage with braised red cabbage ($18). A glass of Champagne and strawberries are included with the meal.

Terrace Room at Omni William Penn Hotel, Downtown (530 William Penn Place, 412-553-5235; omnihotels.com/hotels/pittsburgh-william-penn/dining/terrace-room), will provide a four-course prix fixe dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. The $79 meal, which includes a champagne toast, offers a choice of soup or salad such as cream of blue crab soup; heirloom tomato bisque; or spinach salad with beets, cranberries and manchego cheese. For appetizer, try the scallops with parsnip, lemon and arugula or beef tartare with blood orange, capers and shallots. For entree, choices include filet mignon with truffled potatoes, garlic broccolini and red wine confit or swordfish with root vegetables, bacon and white beans. Prantl’s burnt almond torte, baked honeycrisp apple or triple chocolate pate will be for dessert.

Trackside Restaurant at the Sheraton Station Square Hotel (300 W. Station Square Drive, 412-803-3824; sheratonpittsburghstationsquare.com) will feature a four-course prix fixe menu from 6 to 11 p.m. The $50 dinner includes appetizers such as lobster and mascarpone stuffed pierogies; corn-and-crab bisque or baby spinach salad with poached pear, candied walnuts and Gorgonzola dressing; entrees such as poached salmon with chive gnocchi and grilled asparagus and petit 6-ounce filet with potato latke, Brussels sprouts and bacon marmalade; and desserts such as champagne and raspberry creme brulee or strawberry and Chambord truffles. Also, a complimentary glass of prosecco sparkling wine will be served with dessert.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, Whitfield at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty (120 S. Whitfield, 412-626-3090; whitfieldpgh.com) will prepare a four-course prix fixe dinner for $75 per person. The menu includes a first course of Hackleback caviar with fingerling potato; choice of grilled romaine with fried oysters, anchovy and Parmesan aioli or mushroom soup with black pepper whipped cream for starters; entrees such as braised short rib with sweet potato pancake and root vegetable slaw or pork roast with pickled mustard greens, potato puree and port wine. Creamsicle sundae, champagne Jell-O, sesame brittle and sour straws are dessert choices. A special vegetarian menu also will be available. The $45 four-course meal will highlight dishes such as beet tartare; sweet potato pancake; and lemon mousse with shortbread. The restaurant will feature a $25 optional beverage pairing as well.

Restaurants

The Capital Grille, Downtown (301 Fifth Ave., 412-338-9100; thecapitalgrille.com/home), will serve its regular menu starting at 3 p.m. Selections include prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella ($16) and tuna tartare with avocado, mango and Sriracha sauce ($19) for appetizers; seared tenderloin with butter-poached lobster tails ($53); 10-ounce filet mignon ($45); or seared Chilean sea bass ($44) for the main course. A complimentary glass of Champagne will be handed out at midnight.

Casbah in East End (229 S. Highland Ave., 412-661-5656; casbahpgh.com) will offer a four-course land or sea menu for $75 per person. The land menu features duck and fig terrine; prime strip of beef; and raspberry tart topped with champagne pastry cream and white chocolate milk crumbles. The sea menu includes tuna tartare with harissa aioli; sea scallops on a carrot puree; and mocha tiramisu with chocolate, hazelnut and rum whipped mascarpone. Wine pairing for $25 also is available.

Cure in Lawrenceville (5336 Butler St., 412-252-2595; curepittsburgh.com/#welcome-to-cure) will have a six-course chef’s tasting menu from 4 to 9:30 p.m. The $125 meal highlights a number of snacks such as macaron with hibiscus, pistachios and quince; bresaola with radicchio, orange balsamic and black pepper candy; and coddled egg with sherry cream. The seafood course lists oyster with brut rose champagne and grapefruit; cured albacore tuna; and trout roe with smoked milk. The third course includes Appalachian Perigord truffles with brown butter. The ricotta cavatelli in a lobster Bolognese sauce makes up the pasta course. Rib roast of beef with bearnaise sauce will be served for entree. And a chocolate souffle cake with pistachio butter will wrap up the night.

Eleven in the Strip District (1150 Smallman St., 412-201-5656; elevenck.com) will have two five-course meals beginning at 4 p.m. The chef’s tasting menu ($75) has choices of Maine lobster with yuzu aioli or tuna crudo with olive salsa; roasted beet salad with quince yogurt; tagliatelle pasta with duck confit; beef short rib over oat risotto; and banana cream pie with dulce de leche mousse. The vegetarian dinner ($65) includes cauliflower soup; sweet potato cappelletti pasta; oat risotto with roasted squash and Brussels sprout slaw; and dark chocolate cake with white chocolate creme anglaise for the fifth course. A $50 wine pairing is available.

From 5 p.m., Kaya in the Strip District (2000 Smallman St., 412-261-6565; bigburrito.com/kaya/) will have a five-course menu ($55) peppered with vegetarian options ($45). Choices include avocado-citrus salad with lemongrass, sesame and mizuna greens; seared red snapper with jasmine rice; New York strip steak finished with ox tail jus; and chocolate cake with raspberry ganache and chocolate ice cream. Finish with more chocolates from Mon Aimee Chocolat. A $25 accompanying wine package also can be ordered.

Morcilla in Lawrenceville (3519 Butler St., 412-652-9924; morcillapittsburgh.com) will prepare a four-course chef’s tasting menu from 4 to 10 p.m. The $75 dinner includes a range of dishes from fish to meats, main course and dessert. Items include a seafood trio of octopus, mussels and clams; cod with fried garlic and capers; chorizo with dates, Cabrales cheese and vanilla; jamon Iberico with marcona almonds; cauliflower mixed with golden raisins, capers and garlic; smoked potatoes with spicy pimenton aioli; and churros with chocolate.

Senti in Lawrenceville (3473 Butler St., 412-586-4347; sentirestaurant.com) will serve an a la carte dinner and specials beginning at 5 p.m. Options include roasted pork belly with garlic and turnip puree and plum sauce ($11.50); squid stuffed with spicy pork sausage and apples ($18); and grilled chicken over mashed sweet potatoes and Swiss chard ($25.50). Among the specials, you can find burrata-truffle ravioli in an artichoke cream sauce ($18); filet mignon with a wine reduction ($38); and zabaglione cake ($8.50). A glass of prosecco is included with dinner.

Smallman Galley in the Strip District (54 21st St., 412-904-2444; smallmangalley.org) will feature a five-course dinner and wine pairing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A glass of sparkling wine will be served upon arrival. The $155 menu includes lobster bisque topped with lobster fritter; smoked meats stewed with sauerkraut; escargot in puff pastry; and corned beef. Finish with rosemary and hazelnut truffles; fruit compote tartlet; and honey-walnut coins.

Soba in Shadyside (5847 Ellsworth Ave., 412-362-5656; sobapa.com) will present a four-course prix fixe menu starting at 5 p.m. The $60 dinner includes choice of starters such as steak tartare with bone marrow aioli and quail egg; Japanese fried chicken with black truffle aioli for the second course; Chilean sea bass with wild mushrooms for the entree; and matcha crepe cake with white chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache for dessert. A $25 wine pairing also is available.

Sonoma Grille, Downtown (947 Penn Ave., 412-697-1336; thesonomagrille.com), will feature a four-course prix fixe dinner for $65 (or $85 with wine pairing). The meal will start with an amuse bouche of fresh oysters and fried baby kale sprouts; watercress soup as a starter; foie gras mac ‘n’ cheese for the midcourse; entrees include pork chop with cauliflower hash and butternut squash puree; and chocolate peanut butter bomb topped with pretzel brittle for dessert. An a la carte menu also is available with options such as beef butcher’s roast with wild mushrooms and root vegetable puree ($30); or seared crab cake with gooseberries, smoked scallop and watercress ($35). A complimentary Champagne toast will be offered at midnight.

