The exhibition “Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art From Paper” won’t make its way to Pittsburgh until fall 2018, but locals can get a sneak peek of its life-sized historical costumes constructed from paper this month when a piece from the show goes on display at The Frick Pittsburgh.

The museum in Point Breeze commissioned Ms. de Borchgrave of Belgium — a painter who’s renowned for her exquisite, colorful paper costumes — to create one inspired by its “Portrait of Charlotte — Marguerite de Montmorency, Princess of Conde” by Peter Paul Rubens. In 1968, Helen Clay Frick bought the portrait of the French princess, dressed in elaborate red-and-gold garb and draped with ropes of pearls. It’s now part of The Frick Pittsburgh’s permanent collection and is one of 80 artworks in “The Frick Collects: From Rubens to Monet” show on view through May 14.

Ms. de Borchgrave “is an artist I was aware of for 10 or so years now. The gowns she makes out of paper are just jaw-droppingly beautiful and are really surprising when you realize they are made out of paper,” says Sarah Hall, The Frick Pittsburgh’s chief curator and director of collections.

The commission is the latest example of The Frick Pittsburgh’s commitment to fashion-focused programming. Last year, the museum announced it was the recipient of a $1 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to fund three consecutive fashion exhibitions: last summer's “Killer Heels: The Art of the High-Heeled Shoe,” “Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear” for fall 2017 and Ms. de Borchgrave’s retrospective. Shows are paired with some of the 2,000-plus pieces of apparel and clothing-related items from The Frick Pittsburgh’s archives.

These kinds of historical and contemporary fashion exhibitions have been popular at museums worldwide in recent years because they appeal to newer, younger visitors, Robin Nicholson, director of The Frick Pittsburgh, told the Post-Gazette last spring. “Killer Heels” alone attracted more than 24,000 visitors to the museum during its three-month engagement, the highest attendance to an exhibition presented by The Frick Pittsburgh in a decade.

The museum worked with other institutions, such as the Dixon Gallery & Gardens in Memphis, to bring the first touring exhibition of Ms. de Borchgrave’s work to the United States. (Pittsburgh will be the fourth stop on the tour.) Ms. Hall approached the designer about the commission during a visit to her Brussels studio in 2015.

“Everybody was very excited about the idea,” she says.

The Frick Pittsburgh provided Ms. de Borchgrave with high-resolution images of the Rubens portrait so her team could re-create in great detail the princess’ ornate gown and accessories. In return, the artisans shared photos of their work in progress.

Ms. de Borchgrave works with a variety of paper types, from thin tissue to thick stocks that can support coats of acrylic paint and ink. These materials are folded, cut, scrunched and molded to add shape and texture to the look. For the princess’s gown, paper was strategically twisted and pinned to make the proper silhouette. What looks like delicate lace is actually a painting technique on the rich-red gown. Artisans even gave her a paper ring, painted with a fine highlight to make it look as though it’s glistening in the light.

Because the portrait only shows the princess from the waist up, Ms. de Borchgrave drew upon her knowledge of fashion history (particularly early 17th-century aristocratic attire, in this case) to come up with what the bottom of the gown would have looked like and to craft a complementary pair of shoes for the display.

The finished product was shipped to Pittsburgh in a crate and assembled next to the Rubens portrait on a mannequin, along with a headpiece and hair ornaments. It will be unveiled Tuesday during a private event and will be on view for the public starting Wednesday through August. Then it will be packed up to join the touring exhibit, which opens in Memphis in October. It will come back to The Frick Pittsburgh for good when the exhibition opens here in fall 2018.

“Givenchy, a friend of Isabelle, described her as a magician, and I think that's kind of true,” Ms. Hall says. “[Her work is] a sculpture, it’s a piece of art, and it’s a piece of fashion. It’s going to have a lot of impact.”

Sara Bauknecht