HIGH POINT N.C. — Furniture and home accessories now have fringe benefits.

Dangling embellishments have found their way from fashion runways to furniture showrooms, hanging from lamps, chairs and even credenzas. Once used liberally on Victorian and Edwardian furnishings, fringe was often gathered into tassels or hanging from the skirts of chairs.

Currey & Company just introduced a new chest of drawers with leather tassel pulls and Oomph, known for its extensive lacquer collection, offers contrasting colored tassel pulls on its Easton nightstand and chest. Buyers can choose from a variety of colors for the pulls and lacquer. At the Fall Market in High Point, Oomph showed gray lacquer with pink pulls and orange lacquer with navy pulls.

“Fringe is never completely out of fashion and appears on handbags and evening wear regularly, so in today’s world of maximalism and the ’70s revival as inspiration, it is only natural that it will show up in home furnishings,” said Cecil Adams, creative director at Currey & Company.

The company also adds a denim and fine chain fringe to its Boho chandelier.

“We have chosen to show it as brass and leather tassels on our new Nicolene collection with a nod to handbag hardware,” he added.

Other manufacturers hanging on the fringe include SHO Modern and Lee Industries.

“I love using elements in unexpected and bold treatments,” said Susan Hornbeak-Ortiz, designer and owner of SHO Modern, a luxury home brand from Shine by S.H.O.

For the Winter Las Vegas Market, she applied cream leather fringe to door pulls on a bleached white oak media cabinet that sits on a base of brushed brass.

“The fringe definitely has a ’70s vibe,” she said.

Ms. Hornbeak-Ortiz said her childhood obsession with her mother’s 1970s fringe vest inspired her to use it on SHO’s Fray sconce, Brink table lamp and Stud wall mirror, an oval encircled with horsehair.

SHO has a new collection with fringe details on lamps, vases and a very dramatic armoire with overscaled cascading fringe doors. “Scale and texture are important elements in this collection, and we have turned up the volume of our fringe pieces,” she said.

“I love the fluidity and tactile experience of using leather fringe. And honestly, it’s just sexy! “

Fringe also gives solid casegoods a sense of movement. Lee Industries took that idea to extremes by dressing several low-profile chair frames — both metal and wood — in a coat of long cut leather fringe. They’re available in white, black and tan leather.

Utilizing fringe in a more familiar way — on the arms and skirts of chairs and sofas — are Bruce Andrews, Cisco Brothers and Highland House.

“All things come back in style, and our customers are using trims again,” said Highland House president Nathan Copeland. “But they're using them in new ways on clean-lined upholstery.”

Highland House went with a traditional fringe on its Gallas sofa from the Bungalow Classic collection, which was shown with pillows upholstered in a Schumacher fabric.

“We like how fresh and updated the natural color looks on the skirt of this beautifully proportioned sofa," Mr. Copeland said.