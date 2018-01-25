Direct wine shipments to Pa. hit $57 million last year

Wineries around the country shipped $57 million worth of wine directly to Pennsylvania consumers last year, the first full year of large-scale, and legal, direct wine shipping in the state, according to a new report from Sovos and Wines & Vines.

Pennsylvania ranked 11th in terms of value, edged out of the top 10 by Georgia, where consumers spent more per bottle on average, the wine shipping report said. Pennsylvania was in the top 10 by volume, but the report did not specify where the state ranked.

The data in the report are extrapolated from shipments that use ShipCompliant software to ensure that shipments are legal.

In November, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board sent an advisory notice to direct wine shippers reminding them that under Act 39 of 2016, which legalized direct-wine shipments, they are only allowed to ship products that they produce. In a September PLCB report on direct-wine shipping it appeared that online retailers dominated the market.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said Wednesday that it has “several ongoing investigations for violations of Act 39” but had not filed any criminal charges.