The state's 'first spirits boutique' is open in the Strip District

A retail liquor store not run by the state has opened in the Strip District.

Pennsylvania Libations, on Penn Avenue near 21st Street (next to Mon Aimee Chocolate), officially opened Monday, describing itself as Pennsylvania’s first spirits boutique. The storefront’s shelves are lined with bottles of Pennsylvania-made gins, rums, vodka, whiskey and more that the public can buy to drink elsewhere.

Brewery co-founder-turned-booze-broker Christian Simmons and his liquor attorney were able to make this non-state store happen with new wrinkles in the state’s liquor law that allow distilleries in the state to operate up to five satellite sales locations and to join together on those satellite locations. His business is effectively managing this space as a satellite location for each brand he carries.

To start, he only has one distillery — Big Sprint Spirits of Bellefonte, Centre County — but he stocks a dozen of its products. He expects to add 10 or so additional distilleries in the next few weeks and keep growing from there. He’d like to open similar stores -— perhaps starting with Pittsburgh International Airport and Erie — where he also plans to sell Pennsylvania wines and meads and ciders as well as Pennsylvania beer.

“The idea is to use these as stepping stones to being a distributor,” he said earlier this week.

He’d planned to sell wines, mead and cider at this first store, too, but could not configure the separate space and entrance that state law would have required. So it’s all spirits here. But he believes the convenience of being able to buy spirits, wine and beer in one place will prove popular.

Mr. Simmons doesn’t buy any of the spirits inventory, but rather contracts with distilleries to manage their sales and marketing here, which includes offering samples. Distilleries set the prices, which can’t be less than the state store’s for the same product. When a customer buys a bottle or bottles, the money goes directly to the producers, each of which pays his company a commission and management fee.

The distilleries get exposure in a very busy location, plus Mr. Simmons’ and his team’s expertise in marketing to bars and restaurants. And customers can try everything before they buy it.

Even if Pennsylvania privatizes its liquor stores, Mr. Simmons is hoping the services he provides and the relationships he’s cultivated will keep him in the game.

The 35-year-old Latrobe resident co-founded Four Seasons Brewing Co. (he still owns 49 percent) and has been running CGS Brokers for several years. Now doing business as Pennsylvania Libations, he plans to help the commonwealth’s booze brands in numerous ways, including presenting events at this store and elsewhere. His director of operations is his sister, Faith George, who also has a background in the food and drinks business.

Groups and individuals can make appointments for free tastings of spirits and perhaps cocktails, but the store won’t be serving drinks.

(Thanks to other recent changes in the law, Pennsylvania distilleries, wineries and breweries are allowed to sell each other’s products for on-premise consumption, up to 50 percent of their total sales. “That’s a business opportunity open to all Pennsylvania producers,” says Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassel, who said she doesn’t know if other producers are working together on group satellite locations such as this, but there was at least one in Harrisburg selling bottles for multiple wineries in 2003. “It’s not something we see every day.”)

Mr. Simmons says that many of the bottles he’ll offer won’t be available in state stores, or only in a few, but even if they are, his company will help these small Pennsylvania companies and the state in general.

“This isn’t a fight,” he says. “This is a collaboration, I think.”

One of the distilleries that has signed up with Pennsylvania Libations is Liberty Pole Spirits of Washington, Pa. Co-owner Jim Hough said, “We LOVE the idea of getting exposure to thousands of people that walk Penn Avenue on a daily/​weekly basis! This really gets us in front of so many more people than we are able to from our distillery.”

He added that he and his team love the concept. “We think this will be a really great thing not only for us, but for other Pennsylvania distillers that come on board with him!”

The store, at 2103 Penn Ave. (15222) is open, to start, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. For more, visit pennsylvanialibations.com or call 412-918-1208.

