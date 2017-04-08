Micro beer fest, bike tour aim to help Erie public TV and radio station

WQLN Public Media knows the power of craft beer. The Erie public TV and radio station is benefiting Saturday from the proceeds of its 11th annual Erie Micro Brew Festival, happening at The Brewerie at Union Station there.

And on May 6, it will benefit from its eighth annual Gears to Beers bicycle tour.

Riders can sign up for a 25-mile ride that leaves the station that day or a 40-miler that starts at Sprague Farm & Brew Works in Venango, Crawford County. Both rides end at the farm brewery where cyclists can quench their thirst and rest with pints of beer and live music.

Cost is $35 in advance — register at WQLN.org/G2B — or $50 the day of the ride.

Saturday’s beer fest has two sessions: 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Each costs $40 at the door ($20 for designated drivers; a $50 VIP ticket available in advance gets attendees in 45 minutes early to the afternoon one). Returning this year is Tom Stine, the One-Man Band. Sprague Farm is one of more than two dozen participating breweries, each of which is to bring at least one rare beer. Learn more at eriebeerfest.com.

