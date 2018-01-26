Burgh'ers and Della Terra to move, but not too far

When he set out to open his own restaurant in 2010, chef Fiore Moletz didn’t have his sights on Butler County.

He’d hoped to hang a shingle somewhere in the city for his gourmet hamburger spot, Burgh’ers, but a saturated market led him to look elsewhere. He ended up in a nondescript and not terribly visible strip mall in Harmony.

But Burgh’ers proved so successful there that Mr. Moletz opened the highly regarded rustic Italian restaurant Della Terra next door in 2013. Now he’ll move both restaurants to spots of prominence in the county: on Zelienople’s main drag.

Mr. Moletz announced this week that Burgh’ers will move to a massive new 4,000-square-foot facility on West New Castle Street that will more than double the current capacity from 45 to 100 seats and be home to Burgh’ers Brewing. This comes after news earlier this month that Della Terra will be a block away at the opulent old Mellon Bank building on North Main Street.

Landing the latter location was a stroke of dumb luck. They’d already been speaking with Tom Rectenwald Construction in Harmony about building the new brewery space.

“In conversation I said my wife and I would love to take that over,” Mr. Moletz said. “He nearly spilled his coffee. He said, ‘I just bought that bank.’ It’s a match made in heaven.”

The Classical structure dates to 1940 and was built by the Mellon Family.

“You can imagine what it’s like inside,” Mr. Moletz said. “It’s legit. It’s just amazing.”

He said that they’ll draw inspiration for the interior from The Ordinary, a Charleston, S.C., a restaurant also housed in an old bank building that Mr. Moletz and his wife Michele had fallen in love with during visits to the southern city.

“We’ve been going for years and we’re going to model after that. We met with their designer and builder.”

Della Terra will expand from 45 seats to 85 seats and expand service to seven days a week for lunch, dinner and brunch from the current dinner only, five days a week. They’ll have a dough- and pasta-making room downstairs and an extensive wine cellar. The kitchen will be in the old vault.

“The plan right now is that we’re keeping the vault. The door will be on display but the kitchen will be in the vault,” Mr. Moletz said, adding that the wood-fired pizza oven will be near the front of the building and mezzanine seating will be added, along with a rooftop bar.

Outdoor dining in a garden area also will be a feature at the new Burgh’ers, which will feature only Pennsylvania products, from the beers, wines and spirits to the meats, cheeses and bread.

“Everything will be local except maybe the lemons, limes and avocados,” he said.

Both spots are expected to open in June, just about a year after Mr. Moletz opened a second Burgh’ers location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

Mr. Moletz said he’s unfazed by the pressure of closing and re-opening his flagship establishments.

“I’m having a blast, man.”