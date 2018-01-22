The Best Dishes and Drinks in Pittsburgh Right Now

You know those restaurant visits, when a single dish stands out from the rest: It’s the one your tablemates wish they’d ordered because it’s super flavorful, Instagram-worthy or a nostalgia dish that rivals a favorite home-cooked version. From Brookline to Bloomfield, Shadyside to the Strip District, here are the week’s scene-stealing dishes and drinks.

Nugget Nectar Ale at The Firepit Wood Fired Grill in North Huntingdon

Many beer lovers can’t wait to squeeze a pint or a can of this just-out annual release from Hershey’s Tröegs Brewing Co. I was delighted to have my first sips of the season on Sunday at this new restaurant find after my kid’s hockey game in Delmont.

The brewery calls this imperial amber ale, first brewed in 2004, “our bright spot in the dead of winter.” The buzz is all about the hops: Nugget, Palisade, Simcoe, Tomahawk and Warrior, and then more Nugget. But don’t expect your palate to be bitterly blasted. The beauty of this brew, on top of its orange hue and floral bouquet, is the balance achieved with all those hops and the malt and the alcohol, which is big (7.5 percent by volume) but not as yuge as some hop monsters. You can drink more than one. I did.

The ale is just arriving at local stores and watering holes, several of which are celebrating this week with "First Squeeze" events that will continue into February. If the ale lasts that long. 8933 Route 30, North Huntingdon — Bob Batz Jr.

The breakfast pizza at DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District

If you have to have a birthday, it helps to celebrate with a kick-ass meal that makes you forget, if temporarily, that you’ve just turned a year older. The breakfast pizza ($13) at DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District was one said meal for me on Sunday.

To some, pizza might seem an odd choice first thing in the morning. But this chewy, crusty pie put my usual bowl of oatmeal to shame. Topped with thin slices of tender porchetta and house-made cherry-pepper relish on a bed of ricotta and marinated kale, it was the perfect brunch dish: salty, creamy and crunchy, with just a touch of spice. A dippy egg on top made it all the more delicious.

We also quickly scarfed down a plate of the eatery’s signature powdered sugar-dusted zeppole ($4.50). We ate the Italian doughnuts as an appetizer but they just as easily would have made an awesome dessert. 2549 Penn Ave., Strip District — Gretchen McKay

Dumplings at Nepali Asian Restaurant in Carrick

New momo spot A post shared by Melissa McCart (@melissamccart) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:20am PST

There’s a new Nepali Asian Restaurant on Brownsville Road that owner Uttam Tamang says he opened two weeks ago after working in a restaurant on the South Side for years. He is a U.S. citizen now, he says, and he has been saving up for seven years to open his own place. Nepali dumplings are available in vegetarian, chicken and pork renditions (around $9.95). Diners will also find housemade roti and chana ($4.95) — a chickpea-based soup or curry the added chiles that can be adjusted for heat. 2212 Brownsville Road, Carrick — Melissa McCart

Maryland crab cakes at the Carlton, Downtown

Menus often refer to crab cakes as jumbo lump and sometimes that could mean skimpy filler patties. At The Carlton, Downtown, the $15.99 twin Maryland crab cakes served at lunch are indeed jumbo and made with lump sweet crab meat that gets more pronounced with the generous drizzle of the accompanying creamy honey-Dijon mustard. The cakes, which hold well together after getting pan-seared, are a meal in themselves and when they are served with the sides of whipped buttermilk potatoes perfumed with rosemary and julienned winter squash and carrots, it makes for a filling lunch. 500 Grant St., Downtown — Arthi Subramaniam