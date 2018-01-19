5 places truly worth visiting during PIttsburgh Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is meant to be a win-win for both the restaurant and diner.

During the ho-hum month of January when it is bitterly cold, the weeklong promotion is a way for restaurants to lure people to dine out with multicourse prix-fixe menus, typically with choices, at a discounted cost. Dishes or variations of them are pulled off the regular menu and featured at a lower price. Some restaurants might add new enticing dishes and even offer a complimentary drink.

Diners, on the other hand, get a chance to try out a restaurant that has been on their wish list because they don’t have to pay full price.

For this year’s winter edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, where the cap for the tab is $35.18, I find that while most restaurants take the concept to heart and dish out a multicourse menu some other participating ones play by their own rules and feature a menu that I don’t believe best represents the promotion.

Avenue B in Shadyside lists a $35.18 dinner on the RW site but whether that means two or three courses is anyone’s guess and so are the actual dishes. Bigelow Grill, Downtown, offers just one special for $20.18 — proscuitto-wrapped quail served with polenta. At Vilka Bistro in Bethel Park, it is either a Cuban sandwich or Cuban sandwich at $14.18 for lunch as that is the sole item featured on the site.

Istanbul Sofra is the only restaurant to list four courses, which includes any hot or cold appetizer off the regular menu, and a complimentary glass of wine, and all for $29.18. So I was disappointed to find out that I had to pick between the second course (beef dumpling) and the third (okra with chickpeas) and served tea instead of wine — it’s a BYOB restaurant — on visiting the Regent Square restaurant. When I contacted owner Adnan Pehlivan over the phone later about it, he apologized and said that his staff wasn’t aware about the RW promotion.

I believe Restaurant Week is about options and so a restaurant does not make my list if it offers a single multicourse menu but without choices, and so I crossed out Meat & Potatoes, Muddy Waters Oyster Bar and Hepinger’s Legacy Tavern.

To get the most bang for the buck for a delicious meal, here are five places that are truly worth visiting in Pittsburgh during Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday. These restaurants offer a genuine variety for a quality lunch or dinner and the price is a treat for any budget-conscious diner.

Superior Motors: The Braddock restaurant is one that plays in the big league and it plays it well right from the maitre d’ taking your coat to the server asking about food allergies to the even pacing between the courses. And then there is the food, which shines in the three-course Korean/Japanese-accented menu for $35.18.

Option 1 features a delicate trout tartare with kimchi and bonito flakes that comes with sheets of seaweed. Wrap the fish in seaweed and pop it in your mouth to experience a burst of amazing flavors. It is followed by ridiculously tender beef short ribs, which is cooked for 36 hours, and come with polenta croutons, mushroom confit and caramelized Brussels sprouts. For the third course, a coffee-spike goat cheese adds a creaminess to the sage-flavored cavatelli ($21 on the regular menu) that is paired with sweet butternut squash and radicchio.

The second option is vegetarian, and begins with carrots grated into tartare ($9 on the regular menu) that is finished with kimchi, miso and a dusting of leek ash. It brings comfort and sophistication together in one fork. Cylindrical-shaped rice cakes ($11 on the regular menu) are the second course and served with a piquant spicy fermented pepper sauce, cubes of fried but not greasy tempeh and chopped peanuts. The last course is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. A pool of verdant sage oil surrounds a mound of pearl barley and rye risotto that is topped with a lone crisp beechwood mushroom. Just yum.

Paris 66: You can choose either an appetizer and a main course or a main course and a dessert for $20.18 at the French restaurant in East Liberty, and it is worth it either way for the taste and price. The menu might look thin but don’t let that fool you as the portions are not.

Typically, the fresh mixed-green salad with tomatoes, cukes, walnuts and cubes of baguette covered with melted goat cheese is $18 for lunch, but during RW you can get it or the onion soup with a generous portion of galette (usually $18) or coq au vin (usually $29). The buckwheat crepe is filled with Swiss cheese and topped with smoked salmon and is accompanied with a dill cream sauce. On a blustery afternoon, the coq au vin is most comforting with the chicken cooked in a supremely rich red wine sauce along with pearl onions, meaty mushrooms, baby carrots and crispy potatoes..

Dessert choices are creme brulee and a sweet crepe, butter and sugar. You cannot go wrong with the creme brulee, which is just top notch with its crackling sugar crust and smooth custard.

Osteria 2350: The casual Italian restaurant in the Strip District is among a handful of places that embraces the promotion in earnest by offering a three-course dinner for $20.18 to match the year. If that is not a steal, consider pairing wines with each course for just an additional $15 and it will turn out to be the best way of spending $35.18 for dinner.

None of the dishes on the RW menu is on Osteria’s regular dinner one. For the first course, you can choose between a velvety yet hearty butternut squash bisque crowned with a slice of cheddar-herb flavored bread and a salad with winter squash and beet slices that sit on a bed of escarole and are sprinkled with feta and strips of pickled peppers. The meat is to die for in the roasted pork tenderloin in the second course. I had some hesitation about the pinkness of the pork, which is served with a flavorful tomato ragu, but it was perfectly done. An accompanying cauliflower gratin is a winner and holds together well. The other option is a puckered cod that is enlivened by capers, lemon and white wine and comes with potato pancakes on the side, an interesting twist to the usual fries or roasted cubes of spuds.

Both dessert options sound wonderful but the vanilla creme brulee served in a pastry cup clearly wins over the Nutella mixed nut tart. The pastry shell is able to hang on its crispiness even though it is filled to the brim with the silky vanilla cream that gets creamier and more luscious with every spoonful.

Red, the Steakhouse: The newest steakhouse Downtown has the best lunch deal for Restaurant Week. Without the upgrades, a three-course lunch is $18.18 with portions that are more than adequate and features multiple choices.

A tangy bowl of hot tomato bisque is a welcoming way of starting the meal in the cold dining room and so is the delicious heat from the hot peppers stuffed with Italian sausage and served with a marinara sauce, which are $15 and $7 respectively on the regular lunch menu. The soup of the day is a third option. In addition to an 8-ounce burger (which is typically $15) and the sandwich of the day for the second course, the other choices are filet medallions that are perfectly seared and served with crisp-tender asparagus, mashed potatoes and gravy and a chunky fillet of salmon that sits atop a Caesar salad ($17 on the regular lunch menu) that is not drowning in dressing.

Desserts are not as big and they have a fruit presence. A pear profiterole is filled with a pear compote and cream, and served with a light vanilla whiskey sauce. Triangular slices of carrot cake minus the loads of sugar come with thick pineapple coulis, small mounds of mascarpone cheese that are each topped with a candied walnut. Doughnuts with raspberry sauce is the third option; they also are on the regular lunch menu for $10 but come with three sauces.

Station: It is easy to run into a $35 tab without dessert at the Bloomfield restaurant and so when dessert, especially the lavender pound cake, is included in its RW menu, I made a note to check it out. Everyone of the items on the RW menu is on Station’s regular dinner menu and so budget-conscious diners can make choices accordingly.

Start off with the clean-flavored apple and pickled kohlrabi drizzled with maple vinegar and speckled with crisp potato crumble that are like bacon bits. Flavors are more timid in the roasted carrot starter that comes with harissa, pomegranate curd and chickpea fritters and I wish I had tried the chicken liver mousse that is served with coriander mustard and pickles instead.

Second-course portions are hefty. In addition to the vegetarian squash-barley risotto, there is a meat and seafood option. Everything about the grilled hanger steak works from the tender meat to the crisp fried cauliflower to the meaty trumpet mushrooms to the smooth garlic custard. Roasted rutabaga, pretzel bread pudding and apple mostarda offer an interesting mix of flavors and textures to the poached salmon, which comes rather rare for my taste. I like entrancing desserts and so will pick the lavender pound cake with pineapple-coconut pudding any day over the popcorn panna cotta with caramel to end the meal.

