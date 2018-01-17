Come winter, cassoulet offers comfort in a bowl

Two things are inevitably true of a Pittsburgh winter. It’s going to be cold, and that bone-chilling drop in temperature is going to make most of us feel really, really hungry.

So we continue our holiday feasting. And why not? A full belly makes us feel all warm and cozy inside.

Which is why come January, the classic French dish cassoulet starts showing up on restaurant menus. Rich, hearty and with a variety of tender meats, it’s just so inviting. Not to mention incredibly filling — even a few spoonfuls will stick to your ribs and chase your hunger away.

Named for the conical earthenware cassol, legend says it originated in the city of Castelnaudary near Toulouse in southern France during the Hundred Years’ War in the 14th century. Cassoulet is defined by two ingredients — white beans and pork — and whatever else the cook has on hand. Depending on the region of France where it is made, it typically contains garlic sausage, pork shank or shoulder, bacon, carrots and onion cooked in duck fat for a silky mouth feel. And if you’re lucky, duck confit, or duck leg poached and preserved in its own fat.

The expensive and time-consuming confit, says chef Larry Laffont of Paris 66 Bistro in East Liberty, is what elevates cassoulet from peasant food to something quite special. It’s also what makes it so decidedly French because every country, the native Frenchman notes, has its own version of bean stew.

However you make it, “it’s a winter dish,” he says. He serves his Cassoulet Toulousain ($39) only when it’s very cold.

Chef and owner Trevett Hooper of Legume channels the simple baked beans he grew up eating in Maine when he prepares a cassoulet for the Oakland restaurant. The restaurant has served cassoulet ($27) each winter since its opening in 2007. A fairly traditional rendition, it includes pork, housemade pork sausage and jowl bacon, snowy white heirloom Tarbais beans grown specifically for the restaurant by the Amish in Somerset County, vegetables and tomato puree canned by Who Cooks For Your Farm. The pork comes from Jubilee Hilltop Ranch in Osterburg and Ridgeway’s Burns Heritage Farm.

This year for the first time, Mr. Hooper swapped goose for the usual duck to make it more interesting. He also used goose fat to toast fresh breadcrumbs that start their day as baguettes from Five Points Artisan Bakeshop in Squirrel Hill. The bubbling dish is served in tall, straight bowls handcrafted by ceramic artist Keith Hershberger that allow the layered casserole to develop a nice crust without the sumptuous, meat-infused broth underneath evaporating.

Butcher and The Rye, Downtown, will be serving the dish as a special during this week’s Pittsburgh Restaurant Week, and like Legume and Paris 66, it features housemade duck confit along with white beans simmered with pork belly and rabbit-pork kielbasa. While so many meats in one bowl might scare some, sous chef Drew Robinson says most diners don’t find the dish intimidating because all the elements are familiar, and the dish just “makes sense.”

“It’s wintery, comforting and kind of rustic,” he says, “and also warming and inviting.”

At Acorn in Shadyside, the cassoulet goes in a completely different direction. To create warmth without heaviness, instead of pork and duck, chef Scott Walton uses a selection of East Coast seafood — top neck clams, Gulf shrimp, Maine lobster and meaty monkfish.

Cassoulet, after all, can be anything, he says, so long as it’s slow-cooked casserole-style with white beans.

Using seafood makes for an exceptionally light dish, Mr. Walton says, but it also poses some problem. Specifically, how do you transform it into a garlicky sausage that holds its shape? Answer — lots of practice, plus just the right blend of scallop, lobster, whitefish and truffle. On the plus side, it has a shorter cook time.

Also less traditional is his choice of legume (Christmas lima beans) and the fact the tomato-y broth gets its depth from lobster and shrimp heads and fish scraps.

“You know that smell? When you walk in after school and Mom’s making pot roast?” he asks. “It’s our version of that.”

Finished with fresh shaved fennel for texture and a squeeze of lemon juice, Acorn’s Cassoulet Poisson ($77) is served in one large vessel that easily feeds two to four people. Rouille, a garlicky bread mayonnaise flavored with saffron, comes on the side for drizzling. A dusting of roasted nori salt adds the crowning touch.

If you want to try your hand at cassoulet, know that it’s not particularly difficult but it is extremely time-consuming. Expect to spend the better part of a day making the dish, which starts with soaking the beans overnight to reduce cooking time.

No worries if you can’t finish it when it comes out of the oven.

“It’s actually better the next day,” Mr. Hooper says.

Gretchen McKay: gmckay@post-gazette.com, 412-263-1419 or on Twitter @gtmckay.

Trevett Hooper’s One-Pot Cassoulet (Gretchen McKay/Post-Gazette)

Trevett Hooper’s One-Pot Cassoulet

PG tested

Chef Trevett Hooper uses heirloom tarbais beans at Legume, but any dried white bean will work. Not all beans, and especially if they are harvested the season before, need to be parboiled. Duck fat, which is expensive, can be difficult to find after the holiday season so there’s no shame in using lard or olive oil; it just won’t taste as rich. I started the cassoulet the night before and finished it in the morning. Serve the cassoulet with a full-bodied red wine.

1 pound Tarbais beans, or any other white bean, soaked overnight

2 tablespoons duck or goose fat or lard or olive oil

12 ounces well-marbled pork shoulder, preferably from the butt, cut into 1-inch chunks

Salt and pepper to taste

12 ounces garlicky pork sausage, cut into large pieces

4 ounces slab bacon, cut into ½-inch chunks

1 cup diced onion

1 small carrot, cut into medium dice

1 whole head (not clove) garlic, peeled

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¾ cup dry white wine

1 cup tomato puree, preferably home-canned

3 cups homemade chicken stock

½ pound duck confit, skin removed and shredded, optional

1 cup coarse homemade breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Most dried white beans require parboiling. Cover beans with 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes. Fish a few beans out with a slotted spoon and blow on them. If skins split, drain and rinse beans under cold water. If they do not split, continue to cook, checking every 5 minutes.

Warm fat in a 3½-quart Dutch oven. Lightly season pork chunks with salt and pepper and brown meat on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove pork chunks and place on a plate.

Add sausage to fat and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until almost cooked through. Place sausage along with pork.

Add bacon to pan and let render a few minutes. Dump all but 2 tablespoons of fat that has accumulated. (Save it for the breadcrumbs later.) Add onion, carrot, garlic and thyme; saute for about 5 minutes, until vegetables just begin to soften.

Deglaze with white wine and add any juices that have accumulated on the plate with the pork and sausage. Let reduce by 50 percent; add tomato puree.

Return pork chunks and beans to pot and stir everything together. (Set aside sausage in the refrigerator.) Add chicken stock. The liquid should cover the beans by about ¾ of an inch. If not, add more chicken stock or water.

Bring to a strong simmer. Cover Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid and put into oven and cook for 1½ hours.

When removed from oven, beans should still be brothy. Add more chicken stock or water if necessary so that the top layer of beans are just barely poking out of the liquid. Gently ladle out ½ cup of broth and mix with 1 tablespoon salt in a small bowl.

Return salted broth to pot. Gently stir beans, while shaking pot to move beans around to distribute the broth.

Return pot to the oven, uncovered for 40 minutes. Check beans. They should be completely cooked and creamy. If not, return to the oven and check every 15 minutes until the beans are cooked.

At this point, you can do one of two things: cool the beans and finish the rest of the dish the next day, or continue with the recipe. (The flavor and texture of cassoulet is always better on the second day.)

Cut sausage into coins about ½-inch thick. Gently add sausage and duck meat into pot, to keep them whole.

Mix 2 tablespoons of the reserved fat with breadcrumbs and salt to taste. Sprinkle breadcrumbs on top of beans. If beans are below the broth, gently stir and shake the pot so that the beans poke out above the liquid. If there is too much liquid, simmer on top of the stove until liquid reduces. If breadcrumbs go directly into the liquid, they will become soggy.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until breadcrumb layer is golden brown.

Serves 4 to 6.

— Trevett Hooper, Legume