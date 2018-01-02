These four restaurants opened over the holidays in the Pittsburgh area

Who says restaurants don’t debut during the busy holiday season? Check out this roster of just-opened spots.

Preeti’s Pitt for a day-to-late-night option in the Strip District

Preeti’s Pitt is now open in what had been Hot Franks in the Strip at 2701 Penn Ave. The space has been gutted and turned into a restaurant that serves dinner, transitions into a lounge at night and eventually serve weekday lunch.

The exterior is marked by heat lamps and a full plate-glass window that looks into a long bar. Other areas are rooms-within-rooms with couches and comfortable chairs. Menu items include shrimp with fries ($18), shrimp tacos ($15 for 3), a bacon steakburger with fries ($18) and bigger plates like lobster, shrimp and fries ($25).

Look for deals like Soul Food Sunday and 60-cent wing nights on Mondays, while later in the week, the space has DJs and bands like The Bill Henry Band, with reservation-only seating.

While its lounge feel suggests it’s an adults-only kind of place, Preeti’s Pitt also offers weekend daytime events geared toward kids and families.

The building was purchased last year by Rebecca Properties IV LLC, care of Christopher Lytle, with a New York, NY mailing address.

A new coffee roaster is now open on Smallman, with a liquor license in progress

A new coffee roaster has opened at 2002 Smallman St., Strip District, in the former home to 21st Street Coffee, edging into the local roasting arena alongside Commonplace Coffee and La Prima Espresso.

Atelier de Fer — French for “of iron” — offers coffee, pastries from La Gourmandine, and provisions like salumi from Parma Sausage Products, as well as pastas and sauces to take home. The spot will eventually serve cocktails, beer and wine once the liquor license clears.

Founder Matthew Marietti and his wife Vanessa have opened a place inspired by family-friendly European coffee shops they frequented while Mr. Marietti was working for Kraft-Heinz in London; the shops serve many purposes, offering specialty coffee drinks and wine as well as snacks.

Partners in the venture include Corey Tiani, the designer, and his wife Keri, who does illustration and graphics for the group, as well as Mohit Kudaravalli, who handles finance and operations.

The shop will eventually be open until 9 p.m. or so; currently it is closed Mondays.

A Mt. Lebanon favorite pizzeria opens a second location on the North Side

A’Pizza Badamo is now open on the North Side, at 1106 Federal St., in what had been Pasta Too.

The opening weekend menu debuted with 16- and 18-inch red, white, margherita and Sicilian-style pizzas for $14 to $18 as well as by-the-slice options. Toppings from bacon to banana peppers are available for about $1.50 to $2 each. The menu includes small and large calzones ($7 to $9), 6- and 12-inch hoagies, salads and sides like pepperoni rolls.

There are no tables, but there is a standing bar. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; late weekend nights and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Owner Anthony Badamo opened his first location of A’Pizza Badamo in 2010, as a slice shop in Mt. Lebanon at 656 Washington Road in what had been Caruso’s Pizza for more than 30 years. In 2014, the shop expanded its kitchen and added tables for eat-in service.

New Thai restaurant opens in McCandless

A husband-wife team from Burma who has lived in Pittsburgh for nearly a decade has opened an Asian restaurant, Golden Land Asian Cuisine. It offers predominantly Thai dishes at 9559 Babcock Blvd., McCandless, in what had been Chow’s Asian Cuisine.

Run by Ki Ki and his wife Hla Ka Bo, the restaurant features crab rangoon and tom kha for starters ($5 each), green, red, yellow and Massaman curries (each $10), pad Thai and pad see yew ($10), red curry noodles ($8) and Thai fried rice ($10).

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. weekends.

