Here's the status of the Brooklyn takeover on this Lawrenceville stretch

“Texas barbecue with New York flair” is how the Brooklyn-based Morgan’s Barbecue bills its Pittsburgh restaurant, a Lawrenceville work-in-progress in the space that’s been Bargain Auto Mart at 4501 Butler St.

A Nov. 7 photo on the business Instagram site reads, “Pittsburgh is patiently waiting,” and while the project has been in the works for more than a year, there’s a ways to go with little activity on the property.

Owners Chris Morgan and Joel Bolden have big plans for the space, with 2,500 square-feet to be used for the kitchen and dining room. Another 3,400 square feet will be dedicated to outdoor seating, with the smoker parked outside, too. According to Lawrenceville United, a nonprofit community development organization, Morgan’s Barbecue will have 72 seats, with 16 at the bar.

Pittsburgh is patiently waiting....... #lawrenceville#butlerstreet#bbq #steelcity#brisket#ribs#pork A post shared by Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue (@morgansbk) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Food prices will range from $6 to $32 with possibilities such as Frito chili pie and smoked wings as well as pulled pork, smoked pork sausage and brisket. Drink prices will range from $6 to $14. The restaurant will likely offer space for games like cornhole and bocce and would have bicycle parking for nearly 30 bikes.

Morgan’s will open across the street from the Brooklyn-based Crow Hill Development at 4412 Butler St. This was the former Boys and Girls Club that was originally the YMCA built in 1912 by Robert Trimble.

The project was originally supposed to house a 2,500-square-foot Italian restaurant and coffee shop on the ground level with the Brooklyn-based Prime Meats and Frankies 457 Spuntino. But the restaurant deal fell through, confirmed Greg Alauzen, who was going to pair with Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli in running the restaurant.

Mr. Alauzen is former head chef of Cioppino who helped open Eleven a decade ago — both in the Strip District. He worked in New York at Charlie Palmer’s Aureole, among other restaurants, and has his own standalone project in the works that will open in the next couple months.

Melissa McCart: mmccart@post-gazette.com; Instagram @postgazettefood; Facebook @postgazettefood