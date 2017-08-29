Consumer alert posted at Thai Hana & Sushi Bar in Oakland
Some of the problems at the Fifth Avenue eatery included bags of rice infested with moths, the presence of roaches and unsafe food temps.
Thai Hana & Sushi Bar in Oakland was hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department for numerous critical food safety violations.
Some of the problems at the Fifth Avenue eatery included holding food at unsafe temperatures, the dishwasher not sanitizing, the presence of roaches and flies, and bags of rice infested with moths.
Health department records show the restaurant was cited repeatedly over the last two months for failing to correct the violations.
The operator of the facility, Silsupa Kelley, hung up on a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter seeking comment Tuesday.
Inspection reports for restaurants and other food facilities in the county are available online at www.achd.net.
Patricia Sabatini: PSabatini@post-gazette.com; 412-263-3066.
