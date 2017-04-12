Smallman Galley announces its new class of chefs

Smallman Galley, the popular food hall and restaurant incubator, has announced its new class of four chefs who will bring their distinct dining concepts — Detroit pizza, fine dining, Latin and Vietnamese — to the Strip District in June.

Pete Tolman is a Pittsburgh native but will focus on Detroit-style pizza at Iron Born, a nod to both his background and “Game of Thrones.” Mr. Tolman has worked at top Chicago restaurant Alinea, and the Michelin-starred Lautrec at Nemacolin Woodlands in Fayette County, and most recently as the youngest executive chef at in Giant Eagle’s Market District system.

Another Western Pennsylvania native, Ryan Peters, will bring Brunoise to Smallman Galley. His menu will highlight locally sourced ingredients for an approachable take on fine dining. Mr. Peters previously worked at Pittsburgh’s Salt of the Earth in Garfield before relocating to Key West, Fla. to work at the Ocean Reef Club. He has staged at Alter in Miami and at world-renowned The French Laundry in Yountville, Calif.

Jesse Barlass was the sous chef for one of Smallman Galley’s inaugural restaurants, Carota Cafe. His concept, Colonia, will showcase the cuisines of Latin America.

Hoa Le brings the authentic cuisine of her Vietnamese homeland with Banhmilicious. Ms. Hoa worked in her family’s restaurant in Vietnam and moved to the United States for a stint in the corporate world.

Smallman Galley opened in late 2015 and its first class of chefs will wind up its residency in late May. The second class was winnowed down from about 50 serious applicants nationwide. In March a cook-off among eight finalists took place, with an announcement expected a week later. Instead, the competition was so strong it took judges several weeks to choose the line-up.

“We are incredibly excited about this new class of chefs,” Smallman Galley co-founder Tyler Benson said in a release. “We can’t wait to give Pittsburgh and our loyal fans the opportunity to experience the chefs’ extraordinary talent.”

First Published April 12, 2017 1:09 PM