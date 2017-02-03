Between Pitt Chemical & Sanitary Supply Co. and DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District is a warehouse with an unassuming, slate-colored facade.

The former home of the S. B. Floyd & Sons grain mill at 2545 Penn Ave. has become a modern condominium featuring 3,000 square feet of exposed-brick walls, antique bronze ceilings and gleaming aluminum ducting. With artwork and artifacts from places as disparate as Budapest and San Francisco, it’s a little bit of Brooklyn in Pittsburgh.

“We wanted it to be modern but avoid making it seem sterile,” said owner Sheryl Linck.

Now Ms. Linck and her husband have put the luxuriously appointed condo on the market for $2.25 million (MLS No. 1239619) through Keller Williams Realty agent Kathy Wallace (412-855-8419 or www.stripdistrictcondo.com). Pre-approved buyers can call Ms. Wallace or email kathywallace53@gmail.com for a private tour.

The open living spaces, whose style Ms. Linck refers to as industrial shabby chic, encompass not only a commercial-size elevator and a six- to- eight-car garage, but also 12-foot ceilings and lots of slate, glass and metal. It’s also a pretty smart home, with a cutting-edge home security system by Sonitrol and an iPad-based system by Lutron that controls lighting and window blinds.

The building was previously separated into four units but the last owner combined them. When Ms. Linck and her husband purchased it in 2014, much of the structural work had been completed. To finish it off, Ms. Linck hired David Roth, the architect who had drawn up floor plans for the previous owner.

Now the condo includes a one-bedroom, one-bath guest unit that is separate from the main space and could be a rental. The main unit includes one bedroom, two baths, a large kitchen, two balcony decks, a laundry room that doubles as a catering kitchen and a luxurious master suite reminiscent of the finest hotels. There is also a fitness area and a basement game room that contains a pool table, shuffleboard and poker table.

A full bathroom near the front door is separated from the main living space by a wall and could be extended to make it part of another guest suite. Beyond that, the main level is all open concept, boasting at least 1,500 square feet of uninterrupted space in the living, dining and kitchen areas.

The kitchen features stainless-steel details and GE Monogram appliances. The refrigerator alone is 6 feet wide. Surprise extras include a warming drawer, hidden corner cabinets, storage space below the island and a slide-up spice cabinet.

Two large islands are covered in leather-finish granite and the original concrete floors have been stained and polished.

One of the kitchen islands is a wet bar with a liquor cabinet on one side and ice drawer and wine refrigerator on the other. Behind the kitchen, the laundry room doubles as a catering kitchen that is ideal for entertaining. More than 50 people have gathered in the living space for parties, Ms. Linck said.

Down the hall, past the exposed brick wall that forms the entire right side of the condo, the master suite has 900 square feet, including a 20- by- 9-foot walk-in closet. Its entry is a pair of antique doors that served a church in London in the late 1800s.

The master bathroom is a work of art created from Ms. Linck’s world travels. “This is truly from staying in too many hotels,” she said.

The double-sink vanity and walls and floor of the standing shower are covered with Carrara marble. An elegant crystal chandelier floats above the soaking tub and LEDs surround the mirrors over the built-in vanity. An extending, magnifying mirror rests in the middle, also surrounded by light. All of the glossy fixtures are by Grohe.

Some features aren’t so obvious, like the heated floors, overhead heat lamps and toilet, which is hidden in its own separate space.

Ms. Linck and her husband paid a total of $705,000 for the property in April 2014. The combined county assessed value of the property is $620,300 (www2.county.allegheny.pa.us/). Over the last three years, six other properties have sold in the 2000 block of Penn Avenue for prices ranging from $40,000 in January 2014 to $363,750 in April 2014 (www.realstats.net).

The buyer of this property could choose to build up or create a rooftop patio. The condo’s website includes architectural renderings of a rooftop patio with spectacular views of Polish Hill. Ms. Linck will leave that challenge to the next owner. She had fun creating beautiful views inside.

“I don’t do work that has artistic flair to it,” she said. “This was my opportunity to be creative.”

Courtney Linder: clinder@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1707. Twitter: @LinderPG.