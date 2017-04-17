Peduto takes on Trump in first ad of mayoral election

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is making the first ad buy of the 2017 mayoral campaign -- and if you didn't know better, you might think he was running against President Donald Trump. And maybe Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The 30-second spot begins with the first-term mayor standing in front of Heinz Field, addressing Mr. Trump directly: "Mr. President, you say you'll make American Great again," he says. "Well, Pittsburgh has defined greatness."

Over a montage of sports history and images of urban vitality, Mr. Peduto ticks off a number of positive developments -- including "billions in new investment [and] more police and firefighters." He then concludes, "But Mr. President, if you keep trying to cut healthcare and afterschool programs, even a Patriots fan like you should know that won't play in Pittsburgh."

The accompanying image shows Mr. Trump -- his hair looking a bit more, well, toupee-like than usual -- embracing the Patriots QB who has torched the Steelers' Super Bowl hopes in recent years.

"Re-elect a good mayor" reads a banner at the end of the ad -- the spot's only explicit acknowledgment that Mr. Peduto is, in fact, running for re-election.

In a decidedly blue community like Pittsburgh, taking on Mr. Trump is almost as safe a bet as casting shade on Tom Brady. But Matt Merriman-Preston, Mr. Peduto's longtime political field marshall, said the spot portrays the mayor as "taking a leadership role" in standing up for citizens and communities in the face of a White House threat.

"We've seen a proposed [federal] budget that would cut afterschool and other programs," said Mr. Merriman-Preston. "These are things that would affect cities disproportionately, and they need to be front line of defense."

He noted that Mr. Peduto has called out Mr. Trump recently, as in a March press release seeking to protect the city's summer jobs program from threatened cuts in federal community development spending. Mr. Peduto called the potential cuts "reckless decisions" that could "hurt kids who depend upon these jobs."

The two rivals that Mr. Peduto will actually be facing on the May 16 ballot, city councilwoman Darlene Harris and Rev. John Welch, will almost certainly contest some of the ad's claims.

Mr. Peduto asserts that "we got up off the mat and grew our city for the first time in 50 years" -- though Census estimates have shown the city's population continuing a long-term slide due largely to an aging population. Mr. Merriman-Preston said the growth consisted of business investments and an uptick in economic activity.

Mr. Peduto correctly notes that the city has hired more public-safety workers -- staffing levels in the police and fire bureaus are higher than they have been in more than a decade -- but Mr. Peduto's claim to have "affordable housing in every neighborhood" is bound to raise some eyebrows.

Mr. Merriman-Preston said that the mayor has "taken steps to ensure that people have affordable housing in every neighborhood. The administration is implementing the recommendations of the Affordable Housing Task Force, starting with the creation of the affordable housing trust fund." Peduto signed some executive orders in Februrary, including tax subsidies and tenant protections, to try and improve access to affordable housing. (The fund was established last year, though as the Post-Gazette's Adam Smeltz reports, finding a revenue source for it has been a challenge.)

The spot will begin airing on TV and social media platforms tomorrow, said Mr. Merriman-Preston, who called it a "significant buy" of over $100,000. That is more than the combined documented fundraising of both of Mr. Peduto's rivals put together.

A full transcript of the ad follows:

Mr. President, you say you'll make America great again.

Well, Pittsburgh has defined greatness.

We got up off the mat and grew our city for the first time in 50 years with billions in new investment, more police and firefighters, job training for thousands of new jobs and affordable housing in every neighborhood.

But Mr. President, if you keep trying to cut healthcare and afterschool programs, even a Patriots fan like you should know that won't play in Pittsburgh.