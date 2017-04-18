Robert Taylor was a federal bureaucrat, but he was also a visionary who used his position and government money to change the world.

Mr. Taylor, who died last week at 85, could be called the father of the internet.

When he went to work in 1966 at the Pentagon’s Advanced Research Projects Agency, Mr. Taylor had to use three terminals on three separate networks to communicate with his three computer research projects. He thought there should be one network to link all of them.

So he went to his boss, who gave him $1 million from the ballistic missile defense budget to establish the Arpanet, which eventually became the internet. He continued to support and encourage the expanding of the original nodes of the internet, adding more universities, including Carnegie Mellon.

Even before that, in 1961, Mr. Taylor, then a project manager at NASA, heard about Douglas Engelbart’s study of human-computer interaction. He guided money to the project and the result was the computer mouse.

After he left federal employ, he joined the new Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, or PARC, in California, working on graphics-based personal computing. Mr. Taylor’s team built a prototype personal computer called the Alto, which pioneered the form of the personal computer to come.

He then created and ran the Digital Equipment Systems Research Laboratory, which helped create one of the first search engines, AltaVista.

Mr. Taylor and J.C.R. Licklider, a psychologist and computer scientist, wrote a paper in 1968, “The Computer as a Communications Device,” which outlined how computer networks might transform society.

Mr. Taylor helped to make our modern world what it is today.

$2 billion charge. As part of its settlement of the emissions scandal, Volkswagen has agreed to invest $2 billion in a “nationwide 150 kW+ fast-charging network” for electric cars in 11 U.S. cities, according to the Chicago Tribune newspaper.

Taser rack included. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company will unveil its electric tractor-trailer truck in September and an electric pickup truck in 18 to 24 months.

Not friendly. A third-party extension for Google’s Chrome browser, the “Drop United” tool, blocks United Airlines flights from showing up in results for several major travel search engines. It is a result of the outrage over a viral video of a passenger being dragged from a flight.



Wrapping up the problem. Bandages that can detect how a wound is healing and send messages back to doctors could be in trials within the next 12 months, BBC.com reported. The bandages would use 5G technology to determine treatment and track a patient’s activity levels. The work is being led by Swansea University’s Institute of Life Science in the U.K.

Problem solved. A Republican lawmaker who voted to eliminate internet privacy rules gave an interesting answer at a recent town hall meeting. U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., was hosting a meeting when a person in the audience disputed the argument that internet service providers shouldn’t face stricter rules than websites such as Facebook on selling a user’s information.

The questioner said he doesn’t have to use Facebook but does need an ISP. Mr. Sensenbrenner answered, “Nobody’s got to use the internet.”

