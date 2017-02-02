84 Lumber has released its Super Bowl ad early, following the practice of many companies seeking to get more bang for their buck with advance publicity leading up to the big game. The company's initial version of the ad suffered an early setback when Fox Sports rejected it due to its political overtones. The company revised the 90-second ad costing an estimated $15 million to get its message across without going out of bounds. But it says it will offer the full unedited version of the commercial on its website following the game.