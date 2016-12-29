2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD: A new crossover from Cadillac.

Price: $63,845 as tested. The only option was a $350 compact spare tire. Cheapskates. (A front-wheel drive can be had for as low as $38,995.)

Marketer’s pitch: “Only those who dare drive the world forward.”

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver liked the “modern chiseled design, mostly luxurious interior, spacious” but not the “powertrain not up to luxury-class standards, awkward electronic shifter, inconsistent fit and finish.”

Reality: Much to love, but quirky, too.

What’s new: This all-new Cadillac crossover debuts for the 2017 model year. The five-passenger crossover aims to replace the SRX, and the company touts reducing its weight while increasing its space.

Up to speed: In regular mode, the 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 is no real performance rocket; its nicest feature is its smoothness. Once when gliding along the highway, I found myself surrounded by a bevy of bad drivers. Though I tried to coexist, eventually I had enough. So I floored it, and soon left everyone in the dust.

Ah, Cadillac.

On the road: The XT5 handled fine on the curves. Switching to “Sport” mode dials up the fun, although there’s quite a bit of body lean in corners.

Shifty: Some other aspects of the XT5 could not be solved by the “Sport” button.

Though the shifter for the eight-speed automatic came with an M setting for manual shifting, the only way to control shifts is on the steering wheel. So the XT5 is already on my naughty list. The paddle shifters were on the small side, more like large buttons than the usual flat paddles.

Friends and stuff: The XT5 offers fairly good room for rear-seat passengers. Legroom is great, but 6-foot-1 Sturgis Kid 4.0 found the headroom a bit challenging. The rear seat is comfortable in the corners, but not so much in the center. The rear seat moves back and forth, something I’m surprised more crossovers don’t feature.

Up front, a large console in the middle can hold plenty of stuff. A storage bin is also available underneath the gearshift, but I find these cubbies inaccessible and easy launching pads on curves. But a purse would fit in there nicely.

Cargo space is 63 cubic feet behind the first row and 30 behind the second.

Gauge pod: The XT5 benefits from Cadillac’s large center information pod, which can change through trip, fuel economy and other settings at the press of a steering wheel button. Unfortunately, it still has old-fashioned dial speedometer and tachometer, which are not as clear and sit too far into the corners. I had to leave the center display on “speed” to keep track of how fast I was going.

Play some tunes: The Cadillac interface is something I’ve always liked. Granted, the only way for me to find a specific song is to use the voice commands, but they’re simple and easily understood.

But it’s time for a change — the slider for volume is something I thought they’d move past by now, and it can be wonky. Beyond that, all functions are from the touchscreen, which worked well.

Sound was an A-; not too bad, but not quite perfect.

Night shift: The interior lights are bright and clear, lighting the cabin almost too much. The headlights are bright as well. At night, the gauges that I found troublesome in the daytime were easier to see.

Some quirks: The XT5 had a few drawbacks. One was a tendency of the driver’s seat back to shift up and down ever so slightly on country road dips. Also, stop-and-go traffic seemed to involve the occasional lurch. Nothing dramatic, just some hesitation and then — takeoff.

Fuel economy: I averaged a respectable 22 mpg in the usual Mr. Driver’s Seat testing grounds of highway and country roads.

Where it’s built: Spring Hill, Tenn.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports expects its reliability to be good.

In the end: Cadillac has better sedan offerings; crossover buyers might do better to shop around.

Next week: 2017 Volvo XC60.

Scott Sturgis, a freelance auto writer, can be reached at mrdriversseat@gmail.com.