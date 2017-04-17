If you’re the type — like millions of other Americans — who likes to wait until the last minute to drop their income tax return in the mail, keep in mind that post offices in the Pittsburgh region won’t be open late this year.

The deadline to file taxes is Tuesday, April 18, and most post offices are operating under regular hours.

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding taxpayers who are dropping off their returns at their local post office to first check the last pickup time at the collection boxes to ensure their return will be stamped with that April 18 postmark.

“Postal customers are advised to mail their returns or extension requests early in the day,” the Postal Service said in a statement Monday.

Other advice for tax filers?

▪ Be sure your return address is on your package or envelope.

▪ Make sure you have the proper amount of postage by having your return or extension requests weighed if you’re in doubt. Postage is 49 cents for the first ounce — usually about four 8½-by-11 sheets. You’ll need to add 21 cents of postage for each additional ounce.

▪ Consider using Postal Service tracking if you want to confirm that your tax return was delivered.

For more mailing tips and information, visit the Postal Service website here.