Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Dennis Yablonsky is stepping down at the end of the year, the economic development organization announced Monday.

Mr. Yablonsky, who has served as CEO for nine years, said he is retiring from full-time work. A search committee has been appointed to fill the vacancy.

Mr. Yablonsky, a native of McKeesport, came to Allegheny Conference after six years as secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development during the Rendell administration. Earlier in his career, he led both for-profit and nonprofit organizations, including 12 years as the CEO of the Carnegie Group, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions.

He also founded the Pittsburgh Digital Greenhouse and Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse, which seeded investment in the region’s tech economy.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved at the conference and even prouder of the team of dedicated professionals on the conference staff who make it happen,” Mr. Yablonsky said in a prepared statement.

