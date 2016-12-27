Seventh in a series

Many black-owned businesses in the Pittsburgh region have come and gone in the seven decades since Dorsey’s Record Shop opened its doors in 1946 in Homewood. But the fine line between failure and success for this landmark inner city enterprise has come down to constantly readjusting to changing markets.

“That’s what business is all about. You have to have the ability to think ahead and reinvent,” said Neil Dorsey, 70, who inherited the company from his deceased father and now runs it with his son Marcus, 38.

Dorsey’s Record Shop has made a name for itself as an African American business that has stood the test of time — surviving five economic downturns, as well as the 1968 riots in which arsonists set more than 500 fires in the Hill District, the North Side and Homewood following the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

From its very beginning, Dorsey’s has always been more than a record store. And today, record sales actually account for the smallest portion of its total revenue.

The lion’s share of traffic coming into the 750-square-foot office front on Frankstown Road these days are people who want to have their family photo albums, wedding photos, family reunion pictures and images of deceased loved ones packaged on a custom-made DVD that is set to music and dolled up with graphics.

The digital imaging business, which took off about 15 years ago, generates about 60 percent of Dorsey’s total revenue. Computer repair, which started in the 1990s, accounts for about 25 percent of its business. The sale of gospel, jazz, R&B and hip hop records brings in about 15 percent.

“Most of our digital imaging involves funerals,” said Neil Dorsey. He said the family of a deceased person will bring stacks of photographs to the shop and Marcus Dorsey will transfer the photos to a DVD that seeks to tell the story of the loved one’s life.

“We have quite a few funeral homes that market that product for us,” the elder Mr. Dorsey said. “They contract us to do the videos. That’s the largest segment of our digital imaging business.”

The service is also used for weddings, parties and reunions. At the latter, he said, “They will give out last year’s photos as a gift CD while they are taking new photos of the current reunion.”

Black-owned business — such as restaurants, barber shops, beauty shops, jewelry stores, dry cleaners and newstands — have thrived in Pittsburgh since the 18th century, though only a handful have stayed in business as long as Dorsey’s Record Shop.

Other examples of black businesses that have survived 50 years or more include Strong’s Cleaners & Laundry, also in Homewood which was founded in 1930; as well as three African American-owned funeral homes Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home of Homewood, which opened in 1966; West Funeral Home of the Hill District, which has been in business 85 years; and Coston Funeral Homes Inc., located in East Liberty and the North Side, which has been open for 53 years.

While many of the region’s black businesses have been “mom and pop” stores catering primarily to a black clientele, at least one — Allegheny Rehabilitation Housing Corp. — gained a wider reach. Milton Washington, who died in October at age 81, purchased the company in 1973. Today it employs 70 people and manages 1,700 rental units for low-income people throughout the city.

Surviving for decades takes flexibility and ingenuity, as the Dorseys have demonstrated.

The original name of the business that Cornelius Dorsey founded in 1946 at 7614 Frankstown Ave. was Dorsey Radio. His shop was one of the few places Pittsburghers could take a windup phonograph and get it repaired.

Record sales were a more profitable segment of the businesses back then. As one of only two black-owned record shops in the city, Dorsey’s also was one of only two record stores in the city that sold Irish music.

Over the years, as the radio repair business began to slow, the Dorseys saw an opportunity with the advent of television. For years the shop specialized in repairing black and white, then later color TVs.

As personal computers came onto the scene in the early 1990s, they noticed more customers throwing away old electronics, such as VCRs, phonographs, and home and car radios rather than repair them. The computer age also brought CDs, MP3s, file sharing and eventually iTunes, which slowed the revenue stream for vinyl records, cassettes, VHS tapes.

“The retail sale of music has nosedived within the past few years because of the capability of downloading,” Neil Dorsey said.

The father and son saw the writing on the wall as their repair business and record sales went downhill, so they went back to school to reeducate themselves for a new market.

Neil specialized in learning computer repair. Marcus retrained himself to learn the ins and outs of computer software.

“What we do on the digital imaging side is create custom-made music CDs,” Neil Dorsey said.

“People bring in stacks of their own music or music they’ve recorded on some other device, which might be a memory stick or whatever. Then we load it onto the device of their choice.”

And the Dorseys’ customers appreciate the assistance in traversing the divide between older technology and new.

“Nowadays when you buy a new car, some cars don’t even have CD players anymore,” Neil Dorsey said. “They have inputs for your personal devices like your phone. So we load music on people’s digital devices so they can play it in their cars and in their homes. That’s part of the digital imaging.”

Tim Grant: tgrant@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1591.