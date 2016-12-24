True or false: More than half of Americans refuse to use all of the vacation time they are entitled to each year.

If you answered false, you must be a slacker.

A recent survey by Bankrate.com indicates 52 percent of Americans say they didn’t use all of the vacation time they earned last year, with 30 percent leaving seven to 10 days on the table.

Lest you think Bankrate.com surveyed only workaholics, its results jibe with what a study commissioned early last year by the U.S. Travel Association discovered. The association’s “Project: Time Off” report found 55 percent of the workers surveyed did not use all of their vacation in 2015.

Moreover, workers used an average of 16.2 vacation days in 2015, down from an average of 20 days between 1978 and 2000. That’s nearly one whole week more on the job.

“Many people have this perception that skipping out on vacation makes them look like a better employee. That’s just not true,” said Sarah Berger, a personal finance expert with New York-based Bankrate.com.

The financial website found that 18- to 25-year-olds were the biggest workaholics: 59 percent said they wouldn’t use all of their 2016 vacation.

The reasons for such devotion to the job vary.

A little more than a third of the workers Bankrate.com talked to like to carry over unused vacation days into the next year. That’s a practice 62 percent of U.S. companies allow, according to a 2013 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, an industry group for human resource managers.

Ms. Berger said other people said they had too much work to do (23 percent); enjoyed working (16 percent); couldn’t afford to travel (13 percent); or were afraid of losing their job if they took too much time off (4 percent).

There is a price to pay for keeping your nose to the grindstone. Human resource professionals believe that taking vacations improves workers’ morale, makes them healthier and more productive, and improves their performance, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

Even if workers can’t afford to travel, they should still take all the days of they are entitled to and spend time with their family and friends, Ms. Berger said.

“You’ll come back to work and be more productive and not burned out,” she said.

Ms. Berger said she “tries” to take all the vacation days her employer provides.

A 2015 Project: Time Off report estimated that U.S. companies have $224 billion in liabilities sitting on their balance sheets related to pay for unused vacation days. That’s an average of $1,898 per employee, according to Oxford Economics, an economic forecasting firm that compiled the estimates.

