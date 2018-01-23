Older or disabled Pennsylvanian homeowners and renters able to apply for rebates again

Older Pennsylvanians and younger ones with disabilities can now obtain applications to file for rebates from their 2017 property tax and rent payments, the state Revenue Department announced.

Last year, the state sent more than $259 million in property tax and rent rebates to some 542,000 homeowners and renters who qualified, with most individuals eligible for rebates up to $650. The program is open to those who are either 65 or older; if widowed, 50 or older; or if a person with disabilities, 18 or older. Recipients many have income no higher than $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.

Even if someone received a rebate last year, they must apply again for a new one, with the funds to be distributed after July 1. An application is available on the Revenue Department’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

Gary Rotstein: grotstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1255.