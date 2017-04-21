The AgeWell Pittsburgh program, in which three organizations have come together to help older adults remain in their homes through a variety of services, has received a noted nonprofit sector prize worth $150,000.

Selected from among several hundred candidates, AgeWell has been named recipient of the Collaboration Prize, given by the Phoenix-based Lodestar Foundation to recognize such noteworthy partnerships among nonprofit organizations.

AgeWell is a 14-year-old cooperative venture of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Jewish Family & Children’s Service and Jewish Association on Aging. It assists more than 7,000 seniors and their families through geriatric care management, meals, socialization, transportation, caregiver assistance and other means.

The prize recognizes AgeWell as a model that reduces duplication and confusion among consumer services while delivering an efficient way to help seniors avoid institutionalization.

Gary Rotstein: grotstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1255.