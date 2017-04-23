Published in 1985, Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a bleak fictional account of modern-day life in a theocratic dystopia. In it, the nation of Gilead is the former United States of America.

Catastrophe (terrorists have destroyed Congress and the presidency, and toxic waste has greatly reduced the fertility rate among women) has given rise to a new order — one in which women capable of bearing children are property. Practically anyone else is sent on a one-way trip to “the colonies.”

As in both Ms. Atwood’s novel and a rich new series debuting Wednesday on Hulu, our guide into this strange new land is Offred (played with steely resolve by “Mad Men’s” Elisabeth Moss). Once upon a time, she was a wife and working mother. And she had another name: June.

When the book was published, what Ms. Atwood prefers to call “speculative fiction” was could-be fantasy. Yes, these things could happen some day but probably not; after all, women’s rights in America had never been stronger.

“I think novelists are great forecasters. They can see around corners the rest of us can’t,” said associate professor Kathy M. Newman, whose class studied “The Handmaid’s Tale” in her Banned Books class at Carnegie Mellon University this past term.

“Atwood was sensitive to a movement that had its beginnings in the 1980s, and it has now come to fruition,” Ms. Newman said.

Fast-forward to 2017. A male-dominated conservative Congress is proposing cuts to women’s health programs, particularly as they pertain to birth control and abortion. A U.S. president defends his past unsavory behaviors toward women.

Ms. Newman’s class finished reading the book a week before the general election, when most polls predicted a woman would be the next president. It met the day after.

“It was a really emotional class. A lot of the students in my class are immigrants, one is transgender, a few are gay.”

Women’s marches around the world in January made references to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and last month, members of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes attended a state senate meeting to protest several anti-abortion bills. They were dressed in the garb of Handmaids, complete with red capes and stiff white bonnets.

The novel — as well as George Orwell’s “1984” and Sinclair Lewis’ “It Couldn’t Happen Here” — became big sellers on Amazon.com this past winter.

“I think most media consumers are pretty sophisticated. They see the political significance in ‘The Walking Dead’ and shows like ‘Homeland,’” Ms. Newman said. “I think everybody gets that this has new relevance now because we are living this reality.”

For women in the Handmaids’ world, change happened quickly. One day, women’s ATM codes were not valid. Offred’s favorite barista, a woman, disappeared, to be replaced by a strange man. Warring theocratic communities began to form.

When Offred’s narrative begins, it is three years later. Now, she is neither wife nor mother.

She is a Handmaid, whose sole purpose is to provide children for couples of government prestige. Her Commander Frederick Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), keep her around like a household pet, to be trotted out at a certain time of the month. She is no longer June but the property “Of Fred.”

Like the biblical handmaids of Jacob, Offred and her Commander just might, God willing, create a viable child. Overt sexuality being an abomination before God, she and the other handmaids must dress in heavy scarlet garments. Reading is outlawed, and religion-based obedience, as well as tyranny, is the norm.

In one scene in the series, Offred is violently punished by an Eye, a member of the secret police. He is stopped after a few kicks when he’s told she might be pregnant. Immediately, he is courteous and offers, “Congratulations on your blessed news,” before heading out the door.

Men hold all the power, and the lower-class soldiers, drivers and tradesmen have their own humorously named Econowives assigned to them. There are spies everywhere, even among the Handmaids.

Older women, Aunts, run the indoctrination centers. Armed with electric cattle prods, their job is to transform formerly independent women into servants to be seen and not heard.

In the book, Offred recalls Aunt Lydia and her lectures: “ ‘A thing is valued ... only if it is rare and hard to get. We want you to be valued, girls.’ She is rich in pauses, which she savors in her mouth. Think of yourselves as pearls. We, sitting in our rows, eyes down, we make her salivate morally. We are hers to define, we must suffer her adjectives. I think about pearls. Pearls are congealed oyster spit. This is what I will tell Moira later, if I can.”

Moira (Samira Wiley, “Orange Is the New Black”) is Offred’s friend from an earlier life. She’s also a lesbian, a “gender traitor,” and a heartbreaking scene involving another couple in the Hulu series depicts how dangerous that can be.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” comprises 10 episodes available at once for streaming. The first three made available for review mirror the book in story and tone. (Ms. Atwood has a writing credit for the series, along with Bruce Miller and Ilene Chaiken.)

There is one jarring diversion at the start of the Hulu show, however.

It begins with a chase, events saved for much later in the literary flashbacks. June’s family, like many others, is attempting to flee to Canada, a sign that this new “world” order is not global, after all. By bringing this to the forefront so quickly, there is emphasis that, like the state of political disarray here, this is a problem we alone must solve.

“The good lesson to take away from this is there is no civil rights victory that is permanent,” Ms. Newman said. “It must be fought for again and again.”

Maria Sciullo: msciullo@post-gazette.com or @MariaSciulloPG.