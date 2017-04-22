Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana, said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56, and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in “Happy Days” as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the “Happy Days” spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

Variety notes that “Moran was just 14 when she signed on to play Ron Howard’s sister in the TV classic, which aired from 1974 to 1983. Her TV credits also include ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’”

The New York Daily News notes that Moran faced “a downward spiral” ultimately winding up “broke and homeless” after she being evicted from an Indiana trailer park in 2012.