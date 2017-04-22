Blood, guts and mutant smokin’ wasteland car jockeys aside, is there a cuter bromance on television today than the one between “Face Off: All-Stars” George Troester III and Cig Neutron?

The special makeup effects designers have been (figuratively and artistically) killing it on a strong season of Syfy’s consistently excellent program. Together as a team through the first eight episodes and now as individual contestants, they’ve reached the finale, which will air Tuesday.

“I would prefer to work with him over any of the hundred other people who have ever been on the show,” said Mr. Troester, a native of Buffalo who, while attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, was that guy with the mohawk hair, living on Mount Washington and working at the South Side Dairy Queen.

When he and Mr. Neutron (formerly known as Brandon Dishman) met while shooting season seven in 2014, they hit it off immediately.

“We had such a [shared] creative sensibility; our friendship just started there, I think,” said Mr. Neutron, who ups the personal quirky factor with a handlebar mustache and an assortment of bizarre hats.

New Castle, Ind., native Mr. Neutron is a graduate of the Savini program in Monessen. Emily Serpico of Orlando, Fla., is the third finalist in the Battle of the Beasts challenge. Her specialty is hair, which she recently proved on the show by doing up Mr. Troester’s as a little cowboy hat.

Among the Troester/Neutron victories were the creation of a come-to-life Monster High doll and a fantasy dwarf and ogre duo. But each said a favorite achievement was in week six when designers had to create the drivers of those crazy “Mad Max”-like desert vehicles.

Their “driver” was a pyromaniac’s dream girl.

“I really loved that one,” Mr. Neutron said.

“I’ll second the ‘Mad Max’ duo, and I think my favorite was the freak show lady with the flappy arms,” Mr. Troester said.

On “Face Off,” designers bring their finished makeups on models to the reveal stage. There, the work is critiqued by judges. Mr. Troester and Mr. Neutron had fun all season, tweaking their wardrobes from one week to the next on the reveal stage.

Once they wore short shorts and another time cowboy hats. When another team — Texan Ben Ploughman and Savini grad Evan Hedges — showed up with T-shirts bearing their likenesses, they all wore shirts with their own images when a group challenge allowed them to join forces.

“We used Sharpies and Wite-Out to change the shirts. We had to be supervised [by producers] because you’re not allowed to use art supplies off camera,” Mr. Troester said. It was just another happily weird example of having fun under enormous pressure; designers generally have less than three days to imagine and create full-body camera-ready special makeup effects.

The semifinals challenge was a tough one. To create gargoyles from randomly selected architectural styles. Mr. Troester wound up with deconstructivism.

“This is a total nightmare scenario,” he said. “Basically, I’m just going to make a weird, twisty-faced abstract robot guy. I’m breakin’ the law.”

Yet, he impressed the judges, and, having finished fourth in his previous “Face Off” season, he will be shown tackling an elaborate spotlight challenge on next week’s show.

As fans of most reality competition shows understand, winning involves talent but also a firm grasp of time management skills. Both designers said their return to “Face Off” was made easier by having been through it before.

“[But] being sequestered, being away from everyone you love? I have two dogs that are like my kids. Being away from my animals, my fiancee, was tough,” Mr. Troester said.

His voice brightened: “But it’s fun to wake up every day and go make a monster.”

‘Amazing Race’

It was a very strange week for “The Amazing Race.” In what must have been a “Race” first, Fast Forward winners Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce did not reach the pit stop ahead of all others. Ms. Droz, an Allderdice High School graduate, and her teammate did get to parachute out of a helicopter at 10,000 feet over Norway, however, and said it was a day well spent.

Not so happy was Lawrenceville butcher Michael Rado, who lost it with his partner, Liz Espey, and had to apologize for his temper. They sniped at each other, got lost a bunch of times, hit a parked van and finished last. But it was a non-elimination leg, so they lived to bicker another day.

Maria Sciullo: msciullo@post-gazette.com or @MariaSciulloPG.