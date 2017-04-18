Carnegie Mellon University grad Lilli Passero was one of the last to sing on “The Voice” live playoffs Tuesday night, and if there was a residual tension after such a long wait, she didn’t succumb to it.

Ms. Passero was one of two Team Adam Levine singers scoring top votes from the viewing audience, therefore moving on to next week’s Top 12 round on NBC. Admitting in a pre-taped segment that she is still working as a waitress in a restaurant just minutes from Universal Studios in Los Angeles, she impressed with her version of Carole King’s “It’s Too Late.”

“She never breaks her gaze,” said her former coach, Alicia Keys. “She is a world-class singer,” added Mr. Levine.

