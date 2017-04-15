For a while, the “Fun-O-Meter” wasn’t registering at all.

That’s what happens when one of the team members on “The Amazing Race” (CBS, Thursdays) commits the ultimate sin and loses a passport. No passport, no continuing on the “race around the world.”

Editing didn’t make it clear exactly how Pittsburgh native Becca Droz and her partner, Floyd Pierce, arrived at the pit stop Thursday without Mr. Pierce’s passport. Host Phil Keoghan made it clear, however, they’d better find it, pronto.

A few phone calls later and it was discovered in — their taxicab? On the street? Someone in Tanzania returned it to them, and they checked in just in time. That certainly moved the needle on the button Ms. Droz jokingly calls the Fun-O-Meter.

For Lawrenceville butcher Michael Rado and his partner, Liz Espey, it was smooth sailing. After barely making it past the first episode, they’ve now won two in a row (and a trip to Amsterdam).

Things have taken a nasty turn between other teams that were once allies. Redmond Ramos and Matt Ladley have: 1. ignored a deal they made with Vanck Zhu and Ashton Theiss, 2. done bad stuff like cut in line while buying tickets for the ferry and 3. acted like jerks when they discovered that — big surprise — Mr. Zhu and Ms. Theiss stuck it to them by using a U-turn on them this week.

And yet the guys were really impressive, performing the extra task quickly and getting to the pit stop right around the time their nemeses arrived. Awkward.

Also on reality TV

• “Face Off: All-Stars” (Syfy, Tuesdays) is moving toward the semifinals, having eliminated Logan Long in a tiki gods challenge this week. Overall, it was not the designers’ best showings, although the top two, former teammates Cig Neutron (Tom Savini Monessen program) and George Troester III (Art Institute of Pittsburgh) were deemed outstanding.

Mr. Neutron crafted what judge Glenn Hetrick called, “one of the finest examples of interpretive art we’ve had on the show” with his Hawaiian god of war, Ku. In particular, the sculpt of the cowl (he used the triangular edge of a woden stick) helped create a menacing carved wood effect.

It was his fifth victory in 12 weeks, matching Tyler Green, another Savini grad.

As for Mr. Long, well, his god of agriculture didn’t appear godlike to the panel. “Timid,” said Mr. Hetrick. Also, sloppy and confusing.

This week welcomed back guest judge Lois Burwell, a charming, petite British master of makeup (“Lincoln”) who was a regular sub a few seasons back when Ve Neill was off making a blockbuster somewhere.

• Having spent more than half of her young life on reality television, Kylie Jenner, 19, is getting her own show on E! this summer.

With 91.4 million followers on Instagram, Ms. Jenner, whose Kylie Cosmetics is renowned for liquid lipsticks and a new blush line (we have this on the authority of a much-younger relative), is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. “Life of Kylie” is expected to air eight half-hour installments this summer.

Maria Sciullo: msciullo@post-gazette.com or @MariaSciulloPG.