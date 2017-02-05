Post-Gazette TV writer Rob Owen answers reader questions online every Friday in Tuned In Journal blog at post-gazette.com/​tv. Here’s a selection of recent queries.

Q: What is going to happen to Jackie Cain with all of the changes on WTAE news? I always enjoyed her. — FLORENCE, SHALER

Rob: My colleague Maria Sciullo reported on the well-deserved evening news promotions for Janelle Hall and Shannon Perrine in December. Here’s what’s planned for Ms. Cain, per WTAE news director Jim Parsons.

“Jackie Cain is an anchor/​reporter who grew up in Elizabeth Township and cares deeply about this place she calls home,” Mr. Parsons wrote. “Jackie and Ryan Recker — another born and bred Pittsburgher — are Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 co-anchors on Saturday and Sunday evenings.”

Q: I subscribe to FiOS TV and understand why it stopped offering The Weather Channel and replaced it with AccuWeather. My question is why do the current conditions and forecast cycle through the entire country? It takes a while to go through all the cities. Recently while visiting relatives in the North Jersey/​NYC area who have FiOS, I noticed that only cities in the tri-state area were cycled through, which was much more useful. — RICH, WHITEHALL

Rob: My guess is the Verizon system Rich watched in New Jersey buys a different package of AccuWeather than the one Verizon FiOS TV in Western Pennsylvania uses.

According to Verizon public relations manager Michael Murphy, “In some of our markets, such as Western PA, we provide a multiregional feed on AccuWeather, which provides local conditions but also information regarding weather in other areas of the country. For all of our customers who are interested in real-time hyper-local weather with a click of their remote, they can press the “widget” button on their Fios TV remote and select the AccuWeather widget.

“Since launching AccuWeather in February 2015, Verizon and AccuWeather have continually improved the offering, including enhanced graphics, more granular local on-screen info, and by launching targeted local feeds in select markets. Verizon may roll out local feeds of AccuWeather in additional markets in the future.”

Q: Is Kevin’s girlfriend on “This Is Us” Lily the AT&T girl? — JIMMY, PLEASANT HILLS

Rob: Good eye, Jimmy! Actress Milana Vayntrub, who plays Sloane on “This Is Us,” is in a series of AT&T TV spots.

Q: All right, first half of the season down, what have been the surprises — both good and bad? Plus, best new show and worst new show? — LINDA VIA FACEBOOK

Rob: I put “This Is Us” atop my “best new series” list in December, and that list also included the biggest surprise in Fox’s “The Exorcist,” which turned out to be less rote and more twisty than expected.

As far as worst new shows go, it’s a tough choice among CBS’s three comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan” and “The Great Indoors,” which are all doing well enough in the ratings despite taking critical drubbings.

Q: Where was the new PBS edition of “Anne of Green Gables” that aired around Thanksgiving filmed? — ELAINE, MT. LEBANON

Rob: It’s a Canadian production that was shot in Milton, Ontario and Toronto.

