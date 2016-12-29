Ray Carter, WPXI-TV’s vice-president and general manager, indicated today that Channel 11 could be unavailable to DirecTV subscribers come New Year’s Day.

“We are very disappointed that we may be reaching an impasse that could lead to a disruption in service for DirecTV subscribers,” he said in a statement that described the AT&T-owned satellite service as “asking for unreasonable rates.”

The Pittsburgh NBC affiliate’s local content would remain available over the air. Its presence via other video providers such as Comcast or Verizon would be unaffected.

Hearst Television, parent company to WTAE-TV, also has yet to reach an agreement of carriage with DirecTV. On the station’s website is a statement noting “Hearst has a long history of successfully concluding carriage agreements with cable companies and other satellite distributors with no disruption of service to subscribers.

“While we believe that we and DirecTV can conclude our negotiations before January 1st, so as not to deprive any of our respective viewers and customers of our programming, we want to advise our viewers and customers that the possibility of non-renewal of our current agreement exists.”

Maria Sciullo: msciullo@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1478 or @MariaSciulloPG.