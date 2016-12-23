Here’s an exhausting — but not exhaustive — preview of midseason shows with a focus on scripted programs:

“Travelers” (Dec. 23, Netflix): Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) stars in a sci-fi show from Brad Wright about the last surviving humans who send consciousness back through time to people in the 21st century to try to save humanity from a terrible future.

“Beyond” (9 p.m. Jan. 2, Freeform): Young guy wakes from a coma of 12 years with new abilities.

“One Day at a Time” (Jan. 6, Netflix): Remake of the 1970s series from producer Norman Lear, this time about the single mother of a Cuban-American family.

“Taboo” (10 p.m. Jan. 10, FX): In 1814, a man (Tom Hardy) believed to be dead returns to London to take over his father’s shipping empire.

“Jeff & Some Aliens” (10:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Comedy Central): Animated comedy about a guy (Brett Gelman) and the aliens he lives with.

“Caraoke Showdown” (10:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Spike): A knockoff of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Jan. 13, Netflix): TV series based on the books and starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, evil guardian of three orphans.

“Sneaky Pete” (Jan. 13, Amazon): Con man (Giovanni Ribisi) leaves prison and assumes the identity of his cellmate, Pete.

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” (9 and 9:25 a.m. Jan. 15, Disney Channel): New animated Mickey Mouse series.

“Throwing Shade” (10:30 p.m. Jan. 17, TV Land): Podcasters Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi get a TV show to cover current events, politics and pop culture.

“Six” (10 p.m. Jan. 18, History): Walton Goggins stars in this military combat drama about Navy SEAL Team Six.

“The Young Pope” (9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, starting Jan 15, HBO): Jude Law plays the fictional first American Pope in history. Diane Keaton co-stars as Sister Mary.

“Summer House” (10 p.m. Jan. 16, Bravo): Nine wealthy New Yorkers summer in the Hamptons.

“Frontier” (Jan. 20, Netflix): Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) stars in a drama about the fur trade in 1700s Canada.

“Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Jan. 27, Amazon): Fictional bio series on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald (Christina Ricci).

“Planet Earth II” (9 p.m. Jan. 28, BBC America): A sequel to 2007’s “Planet Earth” natural history series.

“The Quad” (10 p.m. Jan. 31, BET): Drama about the secretive life of a fictional college president (Anika Noni Rose).

“Santa Clarita Diet” (Feb. 3 Netflix): Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore play a discontented couple whose lives change dramatically.

“Detroiters” (10:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Comedy Central): Two real-life best friends play small-time ad men in the Motor City.

“So Cosmo” (8 p.m. Feb. 8, E!): Docuseries set behind the scenes at Cosmo Magazine.

“Legion” (10 p.m. Feb. 8, FX): “Fargo” writer Noah Hawley debuts a new take on “The X-Men” starring Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) and Carnegie Mellon University grad Rachel Keller (“Fargo”).

“The Good Fight” (8 p.m. Feb. 19, CBS All Access) “The Good Wife” spinoff debuts on CBS and simultaneously on the CBS All Access streaming service where subsequent episodes will be available. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) loses all her money and joins Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at another Chicago law firm.

“Big Little Lies” (9 p.m. Feb. 19, HBO): Limited series based on a novel about three mothers of first-graders whose lives unravel, starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

“Crashing” (10:30 p.m. Feb. 19, HBO): Pete Holmes stars as a stand-up comic who learns his wife was unfaithful.

“Sun Records” (10 p.m. Feb. 23. CMT): Formerly known as “Million Dollar Quartet,” this scripted series stars Swissvale native Billy Gardell as Elvis Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker.

“Ultimate Beastmaster” (Feb. 24, Netflix): The streaming giant’s first reality competition series features competitors from six different countries.

“The High Court” (midnight Feb. 27, Comedy Central): A stoner “Judge Judy.”

“National Treasure” (March 1, Hulu): A four-part British drama about the fallout after sexual misconduct allegations are made against a public figure (Robbie Coltrane).

“The Deed” (10 p.m. March 1, CNBC): Real estate moguls throw distressed developers a lifeline.

“Harlots” (March 29, Hulu): A British brothel owner (Samantha Morton) strives to reconcile her job with her role as a mother to two daughters.

“Famous in Love” (9 p.m. April 18, Freeform): Ordinary college student (Bella Thorne) becomes a movie star.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (April 26, Hulu): Adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel about a totalitarian society where women are treated as property of the state.

Returning:

Jan. 2: “Shadowhunters” (8 p.m., Freeform).

Jan. 3: “The Haves and the Have Nots” (9 p.m., OWN).

Jan. 4: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (10 p.m., FX), “Too Close to Home” (10 p.m., TLC), “Man Seeking Woman” (10:30 p.m., FX).

Jan. 5: “Portlandia” (10 p.m., IFC).

Jan. 9: “The Artful Detective” (7 p.m., Ovation).

Jan. 10: “Being Mary Jane” (9 p.m., BET).

Jan. 11: “Schitt’s Creek” (8 p.m., Pop), “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (10 p.m., Bravo), “Workaholics” (10 p.m., Comedy Central).

Jan. 12: “Colony” (10 p.m., USA).

Jan. 15: “Homeland” (9 p.m., Showtime).

Jan. 17: “Teachers” (10 p.m., TV Land).

Jan. 19: “Baskets” (10 p.m., FX).

Jan. 24: “Face Off” (9 p.m., Syfy), “Outsiders” (9 p.m., WGN America).

Jan. 25: “The Path” (Hulu), “The Magicians” (9 p.m., Syfy), “Suits” (10 p.m. USA).

Jan. 29: “Black Sails” (9 p.m., Starz).

Jan. 31: “The Fosters” (8 p.m., Freeform), “Switched at Birth” (9 p.m., Freeform), “Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country” (10 p.m., Esquire).

Feb. 8: “The Expanse” (10 p.m., Syfy).

Feb. 12: “The Missing” (8 p.m., Starz), “The Walking Dead” (9 p.m., AMC), “Girls” (10 p.m., HBO), “Last Week Tonight” (11 p.m., HBO).

Feb. 13: “Humans” (10 p.m., AMC).

Feb. 14: “The Mindy Show” (Hulu), “You Me Her” (8:30 p.m., Audience Network).

Feb. 19: “Billions” (10 p.m., Showtime).

Feb. 21: “The Detour” (10 p.m., TBS).

Feb. 22: “Major Crimes” (9 p.m., TNT).

Feb. 24: “Vice” (11 p.m., HBO).

March 8: “Underground” (10 p.m., WGN America).

March 23: “Idiotsitter” (10 p.m., Comedy Central).

April 18: “Pretty Little Liars” (8 p.m., Freeform).

May 5: “Sense8” (Netflix).

May 23: “Casual” (Hulu).

Kept/canceled

Showtime renewed “Shameless” for an eighth season.

USA will bring back “Shooter” for a second season.

Starz canceled Patrick Stewart’s “Blunt Talk” after two seasons.

