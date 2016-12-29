ALL WEEKEND

Countdown to noon

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side, where you can see “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Jan. 17, is offering Fresh Picks: New Year’s Traditions today at 1 p.m. Visitors can explore foods from around the world that celebrate the past year and bring luck to the future.

On Saturday, families can gather for Countdown to Noon, where kids can make tiny party hats in MAKESHOP, craft party blowers in the Studio and ring in the New Year from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday. Closed Sunday. https://pittsburghkids.org.

ALL WEEKEND

Rocky on stage

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier returns to the Downtown O’Reilly Theater stage at Pittsburgh Public Theater with the performance of his one-man show, “The Play,” through Jan. 7.

“The Play,” written by the PG’s Gene Collier is based on the life of the running back, who was taken in the 16th round of the 1968 draft and was drafted one year later by the Army and sent to Vietnam. Injured in battle, he was not expected to ever play football again, but he returned to the Steelers and took part in the 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980 Super Bowls.

Times are 7 p.m. today and Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $50 and $75; students and age 26 and younger $15.75; ppt.org.

TONIGHT

Cello rock

Cello Fury, the Pittsburgh band that combines symphonic sounds with driving rock beats, plays a show at the Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale tonight.

Cello Fury — cellists Simon Cummings, Ben Muñoz and Nicole Myers with drummer David Throckmorton — has toured throughout 27 states and abroad, played SXSW and released two albums of original music, “Cello Fury” and “Symphony of Shadows,” with a third album on the way.

It begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; www.ticketfly.com.

TONIGHT

Central Plains reunion

Indie-folk/rock band Nik & the Central Plains will play a reunion show tonight at Howlers in Bloomfield.

The band is fronted by Nik Westman, a native of Sweden who moved here from LA with his parents when he was a teenager in 2002. He was influenced by a combination of reggae/world music and groups like Modest Mouse and the Shins.

He played open stages here before forming Central Plains, which released a self-titled debut album in 2010 and followed that with “Walk on Beaches.” He moved to New York City about five years ago and is working on a third album.

The show is at 9 p.m. with Paul Luc. Cover is $7; www.howlerspittsburgh.com.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY

On Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze pulls into the Benedum Center, Downtown, with a circus-like holiday extravaganza where various Christmas ornaments come to life with more than 300 costumes, 20 acts and 30 artists from around the world.

In a show with no rigid structure, there will be gingerbread men flipping through the air, toy soldiers marching on thin wires, snowmen balancing, penguins spinning, puppets caroling and more.

Times are 8 tonight and 2 and 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $40.25; trustarts.org.

All weekend

Winter flowers and lights

The Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: Days of Snow and Nights Aglow continues through Jan. 8 at Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Oakland with evergreens, festive poinsettias, whimsical topiary animals and illuminated outdoor gardens. The Garden Railroad is also on view, taking visitors on a trip through 200 years of Pittsburgh history.

The Family Fun Days program, with educational activities for kids, continues through Friday and is free with admission. Join the New Year’s Eve Family Celebration from 6-9 p.m. Saturday with an early countdown at 8:45 p.m.

Hours are 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $17.95; $16.95 seniors and students; $11.95 for kids 2-18. Members and kids under 2 free. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org.

FRIDAY

Hitchcock project

Local artist Matthew Buch­holz, who runs Alternate Histories and co-presents the In Bed by Ten Dance Party, is about to complete his yearlong project, Hitchcock 52, in which he’s blogged about each of Hitchcock’s films, week by week, at hitchcock52.com.

He will celebrate that project by introducing a screening of the Cary Grant-Eva Marie Saint classic “North by Northwest,” which he considers his favorite Hitchcock film although not his best.

It’s at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville at 7:35 p.m. Admission is $9; rowhousecinema.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Lotus live

For the second straight year, Lotus, the funky electro-rockers from Philadelphia (and Denver), popular at such festivals as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, will greet the new year at Stage AE, North Shore.

This will be the band’s first show since releasing “Eat the Light,” an album modeled rhythmically after “Remain in Light”-era Talking Heads and LCD Soundsystem and the first from Lotus to feature vocals on every song.

“We just wanted to have an album that felt unified in that way,” bassist Jesse Miller told Billboard. “We like writing songs for singers, but since it’s not a big part of our live show, it’s never something that we’ve ever gone all in on for a full album. To me it felt like a natural progression from other things we’re doing.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. $25-$40, $50 two-show pass; ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Tribute to Leon

One of the great musicians we lost in 2016 was Leon Russell, the singer-pianist who gave us such classics as “A Song for You” and “Tightrope.”

The perfect band to pay tribute to the fallen star is Pittsburgh band The Commonheart, led by soul man Clinton Clegg. They will honor Leon Russell with a show at James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy Ballroom on the North Side on Saturday.

Mr. Clegg discovered him through Joe Cocker and the Mad Dogs and Englishmen group from 1970.

“Loved his playing!” Mr. Clegg says. “I remember thinking at the time I first heard that record that I knew of Russell, but I didn’t realize how great his solo stuff was until more recently. I have dug into that a lot more since he passed this year. His playing is unmistakable, his songs are innovative, and his sound and vocal are timeless. We wanted to do one more show this year, and with so much talent passing, we thought a tribute show in this vein would be proper.”

It’s at 9 p.m. and sold out, so you’d have to scalp one.

MONDAY

Making a Mess

Carnegie Science Center on the North Shore kicks off the new year with 10th annual MessFest, filled with slimy, yucky, gooey activities.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (not Sunday because the Center is closed for the Steelers game), visitors can have fun with the liquid Oobleck, the Egg Zipline, finger painting and in a pudding “pi”-eating contest.

Dress to get messy. Details: CarnegieScienceCenter.org or 412-237-3400.