Till Fell­ner’s pi­ano teacher told him that the five Bee­tho­ven pi­ano con­certi are like a fam­ily. The first two are teen­agers; the fourth and fifth are par­ents. And the Con­certo No. 3, which the Aus­trian pi­a­nist per­formed with the Pitts­burgh Sym­phony Orches­tra on Fri­day night, is like a se­ri­ous young man.

When Mr. Fell­ner de­scribed this tight-knit fam­ily in a pre-recorded video that in­tro­duced the con­cert, it prompted a sigh, an “a-ha” mo­ment, from the Heinz Hall au­di­ence. And his com­men­tary pro­vided a use­ful de­vice through which to un­der­stand Mr. Fell­ner’s el­e­gant in­ter­pre­ta­tion: The mu­sic may be full of bra­vado, but Mr. Fell­ner would take that se­ri­ous young man as se­ri­ously as he takes him­self.

Mr. Fell­ner is a reg­u­lar col­lab­o­ra­tor with mu­sic di­rec­tor Man­fred Hon­eck, who con­ducted Fri­day’s pro­gram, the first in the PSO’s two-week spring Vi­en­nese fes­ti­val. This open­ing week­end em­pha­sizes the Third Con­certo, as well as Mo­zart’s fi­nal three sym­pho­nies.

It was fun to en­vi­sion Mr. Fell­ner’s se­ri­ous young man at var­i­ous points in the mu­sic. The con­certo’s long or­ches­tral in­tro­duc­tion and emo­tional den­sity seems to speak to a flow­er­ing con­fi­dence. In the open­ing move­ment, the pi­a­nist firmly pro­nounced his ini­tial state­ment of the se­rene sec­ond theme, as if he were ex­press­ing a strong moral stance. Then, in a later ap­pear­ance, it seemed to sep­a­rate, melt­ing un­der the weight of ex­pe­ri­ence.

Was that se­ri­ous young man day­dream­ing in that first ca­denza or fall­ing in love in the pas­to­ral sec­ond move­ment? One could hear a gen­tle dance in that mid­dle move­ment, which was a high­light of his per­for­mance, al­though Mr. Hon­eck could have fur­ther high­lighted the fall­ing mo­tive of the lower strings.

Mr. Fell­ner’s en­core was Schu­bert’s “Mo­ments mu­si­caux” No. 3.

The fes­ti­val’s first week­end is also spot­light­ing the fi­nal three Mo­zart sym­pho­nies, one each night, and Fri­day’s au­di­ence drew Mo­zart’s Sym­phony No. 39, along with Haydn’s Over­ture to “Ar­m­ida.” These three works — the con­certo, the sym­phony and the op­era — were com­posed within two de­cades of each other, from 1783-1803, an im­pres­sive cross-sec­tion of com­po­si­tional ac­tiv­ity that il­lus­trates just how quickly mu­sic was ad­vanc­ing at that time.

Mr. Hon­eck’s spry in­ter­pre­ta­tion of the Mo­zart fea­tured his usual in­ter­pre­tive twists, such as shift­ing dy­nam­ics or an ef­fu­sive take on Mo­zart’s al­ready sur­pris­ing end­ing. He also thrives in dance move­ments, and the third move­ment evoked a sense of dance-like flight.

Yet those same in­ter­pre­tive ideas that dis­tin­guished the per­for­mance also could get in the way. The car­ni­val-like trio, for ex­am­ple, lost much of its rounded lus­ter when Mr. Hon­eck shifted the vol­ume down, and the speed of the fi­nale took away some of its pre­ci­sion. Sim­i­larly, an en­er­getic per­for­mance of Haydn’s over­ture lost a sense of flow by vir­tue of the ma­jor con­trasts in tempo.

This concert also included a moving performance of Mozart’s “Ave verum corpus,” dedicated to the memory of Henry Hillman, Dan Rooney and Jim Wilkinson, who died this month.

David Coucheron of the At­lanta Sym­phony Orches­tra served as the guest con­cert­mas­ter.

The PSO’s Vi­en­nese fes­ti­val con­tin­ues at 8 p.m. Satur­day and 2:30 p.m. Sun­day; the only work that will be re­peated is the Bee­tho­ven con­certo.

