WYEP has announced the lineups for the 20th WYEP Summer Music Festival and the pair of Final Fridays concerts at Schenley Plaza, with headliners Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Strand of Oaks and Cloud Nothings.

The free concerts are presented by UPMC Health Plan. Here are the lineups:

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

WYEP 20th SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Schenley Plaza, 3-10pm

3-3:30 p.m.: The Fortunates

3:45-4:15 p.m.: Tupelo & Jeremy

4:30-5 p.m.: Night Frog*

6-7 p.m.: The Buckle Downs

7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Marcus King Band

9-10:15 p.m.: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

FRIDAY, JULY 28

WYEP FINAL FRIDAY

7-8 p.m.: Emerson Jay

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Strand of Oaks

FRIDAY, AUG 25

WYEP FINAL FRIDAY

7-8 p.m.: Wreck Loose

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Cloud Nothings