WYEP has announced the lineups for the 20th WYEP Summer Music Festival and the pair of Final Fridays concerts at Schenley Plaza, with headliners Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Strand of Oaks and Cloud Nothings.
The free concerts are presented by UPMC Health Plan. Here are the lineups:
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
WYEP 20th SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL
Schenley Plaza, 3-10pm
3-3:30 p.m.: The Fortunates
3:45-4:15 p.m.: Tupelo & Jeremy
4:30-5 p.m.: Night Frog*
6-7 p.m.: The Buckle Downs
7:30-8:30 p.m.: The Marcus King Band
9-10:15 p.m.: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
FRIDAY, JULY 28
WYEP FINAL FRIDAY
7-8 p.m.: Emerson Jay
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Strand of Oaks
FRIDAY, AUG 25
WYEP FINAL FRIDAY
7-8 p.m.: Wreck Loose
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Cloud Nothings
